CBS Pittsburgh

MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of America

(CNN) -- The Girl Scouts of America received its largest ever donation from a single individual, a gift of $84.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the group said in a release. The donation will be awarded to 29 local councils selected by Scott, along...
CBS Denver

Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden

The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

USDA begins providing relief to thousands of farmers with operations at financial risk

The US Department of Agriculture has begun providing debt relief to thousands of farmers whose operations are financially struggling, the agency announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes nearly two months after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, which provides $3.1 billion for "distressed borrowers" whose farming operations are at financial risk.
TheStreet

Checkout-Lane Charity Pitches Raise Millions But Stress Shoppers

A customer's visit to a store will frequently involve a request to round the charge for a customer's purchase up to the next highest even dollar amount. So a charge of $19.50 is rounded up to $20 and the $.50 difference goes to charity. The round-up charge is often set to repeat for that individual customer's every visit to the store by associating a "yes" or "no" for the purchaser's preference on whether or not to implement the donation.
Magic 95.9

USDA Announces $1.3 Billion To Financially Distressed Farmers

When Black farmers sued the federal government for failing to follow through on historic aid, federal officials pointed to funds in the Inflation Reduction Act as another means of providing support. But it remains unclear how much money will go to Black farmers. On Tuesday, the USDA announced a new...
rolling out

John Hope Bryant plans to focus on helping the ‘unbanked’ and ‘underbanked’

On Oct. 19, CEOs from Wells Fargo and Operation HOPE hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community to the nation’s first redesigned Wells Fargo branch with a focus on programs and resources for individuals who are “unbanked.” Unbanked people are those without a mainstream banking account and “underbanked” people are those who have a bank account but still use costly alternative services, such as check cashing.
News-Medical.net

Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers

Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
Phys.org

