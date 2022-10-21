Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott donates $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of America
(CNN) -- The Girl Scouts of America received its largest ever donation from a single individual, a gift of $84.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the group said in a release. The donation will be awarded to 29 local councils selected by Scott, along...
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Don’t Qualify For SNAP? The Commodity Supplemental Food Program Could Help Seniors Get Food
The American Rescue Plan provided an additional $37 million to boost a program for elderly citizens who might need extra help with groceries and food each month. See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your...
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing...
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
Elaine Parker Opinion: Lawsuit To Block Student Loan Bailout Can Set Stage for Solving Debt Crisis
“Here’s the thing. People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not…. [H]e does not have that power. That would have to be an act of Congress.”. Is this the perspective of a conservative legal analyst? A Republican politician?...
Farmers will get $3.1 billion in USDA loan relief from Biden
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide billions of dollars in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation...
USDA begins providing relief to thousands of farmers with operations at financial risk
The US Department of Agriculture has begun providing debt relief to thousands of farmers whose operations are financially struggling, the agency announced on Tuesday. The announcement comes nearly two months after the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, which provides $3.1 billion for "distressed borrowers" whose farming operations are at financial risk.
Checkout-Lane Charity Pitches Raise Millions But Stress Shoppers
A customer's visit to a store will frequently involve a request to round the charge for a customer's purchase up to the next highest even dollar amount. So a charge of $19.50 is rounded up to $20 and the $.50 difference goes to charity. The round-up charge is often set to repeat for that individual customer's every visit to the store by associating a "yes" or "no" for the purchaser's preference on whether or not to implement the donation.
HHS: $13 million investment in nurse education is ‘key pillar’ to improving SNFs
The US Department of Health and Human Services’ plan to spend $13 million on nursing education and training is “a key pillar of President Biden’s action plan to improve the safety and quality of care in the nation’s nursing homes,” the department said Friday. “Nurses...
Welfare saved my life. If payments are raised to the poverty line more Australians will survive | James Bryan-Hancock
When I received the disability support pension, for the first time in years I had my head above water. I was part of society again
USDA Announces $1.3 Billion To Financially Distressed Farmers
When Black farmers sued the federal government for failing to follow through on historic aid, federal officials pointed to funds in the Inflation Reduction Act as another means of providing support. But it remains unclear how much money will go to Black farmers. On Tuesday, the USDA announced a new...
John Hope Bryant plans to focus on helping the ‘unbanked’ and ‘underbanked’
On Oct. 19, CEOs from Wells Fargo and Operation HOPE hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the community to the nation’s first redesigned Wells Fargo branch with a focus on programs and resources for individuals who are “unbanked.” Unbanked people are those without a mainstream banking account and “underbanked” people are those who have a bank account but still use costly alternative services, such as check cashing.
Food insufficiency increased in US households by 25% after expiration of Child Tax Credit payments
When Congress failed to renew advance Child Tax Credit (CTC) payments last year, public health experts feared that the loss of this monthly federal pandemic relief benefit would push millions of families and children in America back into poverty and hunger. Now, a new study led by researchers at Boston...
Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
