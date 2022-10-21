Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Adjusting diet can help women through menopause
Altering diet can reduce unfavorable health changes associated with menopause such as blood sugar control and cholesterol levels. The research, published in eBioMedicine, is from PREDICT which is the largest study of its kind and explores menopause affects day-to-day metabolism. The study involved scientists from King's, the personalized nutrition company ZOE, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Healthline
Why Experts Are Now Recommending Weight Loss Medications in Addition to Lifestyle Changes
The American Gastroenterological Association has released new guidelines recommending prescription medication along with lifestyle changes to treat obesity. Officials at the association say diet and exercise alone may not be enough to achieve long-term weight loss. Experts say childhood obesity, chronic inflammation, and food addiction are some of the factors...
MedicalXpress
Snacking on almonds boosts gut health
A team of researchers from King's investigated the impact of whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study published today in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The gut microbiome consists of thousands of micro-organisms living in the gut. These play a vital role in digesting...
scitechdaily.com
New Pill Replicates Exercise and Strengthens Muscle
A drug has been identified by researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) that replicates the benefits of exercise on mice’s bones and muscles. You can look and feel better by keeping up a regular exercise schedule, but did you know that exercise also supports bone and muscle health? Locomotor fragility, which affects people who are unable to exercise, causes the muscles and bones to deteriorate. Recently, Japanese researchers discovered a new drug that, by producing effects comparable to those of exercise, may help treat locomotor frailty.
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
MedicalXpress
New study finds no relationship between high intake of refined grain foods and risk of cardiovascular disease
A new study recently published Trends in Cardiovascular Medicine reveals that consuming high intakes of refined grain foods does not increase one's risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), coronary heart disease, heart attack, heart failure, or stroke. The study also calls for reflection on the Western dietary pattern and its consideration in future dietary recommendations. Although refined grains are included as a component of the Western dietary pattern, the results of the meta-analyses suggest that refined grains do not contribute to the higher CVD risk associated with this unhealthy dietary pattern.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Four weight-loss drugs shaving up to 10% of weight off users in a year are recommended for overweight and obese adults who haven't had success with low-calorie diets and exercise
Four weight-loss drugs that cut bodyweight by up to 10 per cent in a year were recommended for moderately overweight and obese adults who did not have luck with diet and exercise changes by a leading panel of doctors. Doctors at the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) — a top group...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
MedicalXpress
After 30 years, new guidelines for weight-loss surgery
Two of the world's leading authorities on bariatric and metabolic surgery have issued new evidence-based clinical guidelines that among a slew of recommendations expand patient eligibility for weight-loss surgery and endorse metabolic surgery for patients with type 2 diabetes beginning at a body mass index (BMI) of 30, a measure of body fat based on a person's height and weight and one of several important screening criteria for surgery.
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
cohaitungchi.com
The Low FODMAP Diet And Diabetes
If you have diabetes and IBS then you might be wondering how on earth you can combine both the low FODMAP diet and diabetes diet and not compromise your nutrition or health. It certainly is a little tricky, but it’s not impossible. You are reading: Low fodmap diet for...
How IBS Can Impact Your Weight
If you frequently have gastrointestinal symptoms such as stomach cramping, pain, diarrhea, constipation, gas, and bloating, you may have irritable bowel syndrome, commonly known as IBS (via MedicalNewsToday). Although IBS is a common gastrointestinal (GI) disorder, according to the Cleveland Clinic, researchers don't know exactly what causes it. There are a number of theories, however, including problems with how your GI muscles contract to extra-sensitive nerves in the GI system.
cohaitungchi.com
Cucumber and Diabetes: The Healthy Connection
Diabetes is a common problem among people. The most common symptom is persistently high blood sugar levels. People with diabetes should consume foods with a low glycemic index and low carb density. The glycemic index is a food rating system based on carbohydrates in foods. Your body breaks down the carbohydrates and helps them dissolve into the body’s blood sugar level. Therefore, it results in high blood sugar levels in the human body. There are many foods known to control diabetes, one of which is cucumber. It belongs to the Cucurbitaceae family and is known for its digestive properties.
cohaitungchi.com
How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?
If you suddenly find yourself faced with a prediabetes diagnosis, it can be very sudden and very scary. You are reading: How to make prediabetes go away | How Long Does It Take to Reverse Prediabetes?. This common condition affects nearly 90 million Americans, and more people are being diagnosed...
NIH Director's Blog
NHLBI-funded research helps shape a key heart-health checklist
For years, the community of researchers that studies sleep has tried to raise awareness about the growing link between poor sleep and heart disease. Now, after much effort, they can mark progress toward recognizing that all-important connection. For the first time, the American Heart Association has added sleep to the...
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
