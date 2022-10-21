Read full article on original website
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) can have a wide range of symptoms and complications — from rectal pain and bleeding to weight loss, skin sores, joint pain, and even kidney and liver problems. You are reading: Does the colon cause a psychological condition | The Link Between Mental Health Disorders and...
Psychiatric Times
Alternative Approaches to Mental Health and Wellbeing
Here’s how complementary and alternative medicine modalities can help patients with a variety of mental health problems. “Psychiatry, as conventionally practiced, is being influenced by increasing openness to non-Western healing traditions in the context of accumulating research evidence for select complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) modalities and growing demands for more personalized care.”
Toxic workplaces can harm your physical and mental health, Surgeon General says
Bad bosses and a cutthroat work culture can take a steep toll on employees' mental and physical health, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in a new report. The findings, which may come as no surprise to many workers, are significant in that they are first time the Surgeon General has explicitly linked job factors such as low wages, discrimination, harassment, overwork, long commutes and other factors to chronic physical health conditions like heart disease and cancer. Work-related stress can also lead to mental health conditions including depression and anxiety, according to the report.
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
psychologytoday.com
Do Personality Disorders Contribute to Parental Alienation?
Parental alienation tends to occur in divorces when one parent repeatedly displays extreme words and behavior about the other parent. People with personality disorders tend to have a pattern of repeating hostile and unpredictable behavior in the presence of their children. When parents repeatedly display extreme emotion and behavior, children...
scitechdaily.com
Ketamine May Be Safe for Medical Use
Scientists have demonstrated that ketamine causes just a brief increase in dopamine and has no effect on neuronal communication. Ketamine is a common anesthetic in medicine which is also increasingly prescribed to treat depressive symptoms. This very fast-acting psychotropic drug is particularly suitable for the treatment of individuals who have become resistant to standard antidepressants.
Healthline
What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?
Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
Psych Centra
Can Childhood Trauma Cause OCD?
Although the causes of OCD aren’t established, it can be triggered by childhood trauma. Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is a relatively common mental health condition. People with OCD experience obsessions (unwanted, upsetting, intrusive thoughts and images) and compulsions (repetitive behaviors that aim to neutralize or get rid of the obsessions).
The Difference Between Signs Of Developmental Delay Vs. Autism
Parents looking out for early signs of autism and developmental delays should understand that their anxiety is normal and good. In fact, without parental worry, symptoms connected to conditions such as autism might be missed, meaning lost chances for early intervention. But sometimes parents can also become hyper-focused on early signs of autism. Too much vigilance, mixed with a loose understanding of autism diagnoses, can cause some parents to mistake the difference between autism and developmental delay.
docwirenews.com
Treating Major Depressive Disorder With D-Cycloserine Plus Theta-Burst Stimulation
Major depression disorder (MDD), a common mental health disorder that affects up to three million people in the US each year, can be treated with transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). TMS is a noninvasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to relieve symptoms of depression. The effects of TMS protocols for MDD are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity. Synaptic plasticity, change that occurs at the junctions between neurons, controls how effectively two neurons communicate with each other. According to the Queensland Brain Institute, “The strength of the communication between two synapses can be likened to the volume of a conversation.” Theta-burst stimulation (TBS) protocol synaptic plasticity, a form of patterned TMS, is known to be N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)–receptor dependent; however, research on whether enhancing NMDA-receptor signaling can improve outcomes in the treatment of MDD is lacking.
