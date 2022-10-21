ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Student enrollment rates in 2022 fell the least at community colleges

Community colleges fared better this year than other higher education institutions in attracting students following an enrollment nosedive over the pandemic. Compared to fall 2021, enrollment rates fell the least at community colleges this year — 0.4 percent — compared to other undergraduate institutions, according to a new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake

A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests

Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students

Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications, and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.  
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely

In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
College Enrollment Declines For Third Consecutive Year

College enrollment in the United States has fallen for the third straight year. The latest report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed fall 2022 enrollment declined by 1.1% from fall 2021. Freshmen enrollment was down 1.5% overall, with a 5.6% drop in highly selective institutions. Those same colleges...
Requirements for a Career in Counseling

There are a variety of specialties you can pursue to become a licensed counselor. Most counseling positions require a master's degree, but there are some exceptions. You'll need to complete a certain number of supervised counseling hours to receive your license. Your resume should include your degrees, licenses, and any...
