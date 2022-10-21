Read full article on original website
CNBC
These are the top 10 liberal arts colleges in the U.S. that offer students the best value
The U.S. News & World Report released its annual list of the colleges and universities that offer students the best value. This year's list weighs each school's ranking on the overall U.S. News best colleges report, plus the 2021-2022 net cost of attendance at the school for an out-of-state student who received the average level of need-based financial aid.
AOL Corp
Student enrollment rates in 2022 fell the least at community colleges
Community colleges fared better this year than other higher education institutions in attracting students following an enrollment nosedive over the pandemic. Compared to fall 2021, enrollment rates fell the least at community colleges this year — 0.4 percent — compared to other undergraduate institutions, according to a new National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
The author was an advisor for six years and shares how straight-A students in high school might not necessarily be prepared for college.
edscoop.com
Colleges raise IT spending to combat enrollment decline, survey suggests
Colleges and universities are under pressure to attract more students, and most are willing to spend more on technology to improve the student experience, according to a survey published Monday by the student information system provider Jenzabar. The survey, which includes responses from 149 higher education administrators at two and...
Students at Prince Elementary learn about financial literacy and career choices
The Junior Achievement of Arizona partners with schools across the state in an effort to help them build financial literacy skills and broaden their horizons when it comes to career choices.
Immaculata to Host Graduate Open House for Prospective Students
Image via Immaculata University. Immaculata University’s College of Graduate Studies is hosting an online open house on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 6 PM. The event will begin with a brief overview of admissions and financial aid followed by break-out sessions for individual programs, including doctorates in education and psychology, teaching certifications, and educational endorsements, as well as master’s programs in athletic training, clinical mental health counseling, education, health care management, management and leadership, music therapy, nursing, nutrition, and psychology.
How To Get a Teaching Job With Limited or No Experience
Across the country, many schools are struggling to address a staffing crisis in which there is a teacher shortage. Some states are loosening job requirements as a possible solution to this challenge....
U.S. college enrollment drops for third straight year, but decline slowed to pre-pandemic levels
Higher education enrollment in the United States dropped this fall for the third straight year, but the decline slowed to nearly pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Student Clearing House Research Center.
hackernoon.com
Online Schooling Vs Traditional Schooling: Choose Wisely
In this digital age, schooling designs have moved beyond the physical infrastructure. Fortunately, physical schooling is just one option that you have in today’s world. And there can be more ways to complete school education. Millions of parents across the world got the hang of virtual schooling during the pandemic. And it’s not a new term to any of us now!
iheart.com
College Enrollment Declines For Third Consecutive Year
College enrollment in the United States has fallen for the third straight year. The latest report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center showed fall 2022 enrollment declined by 1.1% from fall 2021. Freshmen enrollment was down 1.5% overall, with a 5.6% drop in highly selective institutions. Those same colleges...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Counseling
There are a variety of specialties you can pursue to become a licensed counselor. Most counseling positions require a master's degree, but there are some exceptions. You'll need to complete a certain number of supervised counseling hours to receive your license. Your resume should include your degrees, licenses, and any...
