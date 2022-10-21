Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Adults With ADHD at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease, Study Shows
People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University in Sweden, the study investigated the associations between ADHD and a wide range of cardiovascular diseases in adults. The results showed that of the individuals who were followed as part of the study, 38% of those with ADHD developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD.
Scientists have concluded that Obesity may be a disease
Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases. Did you know that obesity is linked to more than 60 chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease and stroke, while 7 out of 10 deaths in the United States are caused by chronic diseases? Obesity has been with human beings throughout history, but it wasn’t until the mid- 1960’s when it started getting noticed. This is because there weren’t any surveys conducted on obesity before 1963. After the survey was conducted, they noticed that there were a plethora of spikes in obese members of American society compared to the past. If obesity isn’t kept in check, it can lower someone’s life expectancy by 3 years, and depending upon the severity, it can decrease someone’s life expectancy by 10 years.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
Medical News Today
Walking 8,200 steps a day may lower your risk of chronic disease, study finds
New research based on fitness tracker data adds specificity to our current understanding of how many steps a person should walk each day to protect their health. The study suggests that a goal of 8,200 steps a day significantly lowers a person’s risk of chronic disease. Increasing step count...
News-Medical.net
A rare case of Hashimoto encephalopathy after COVID vaccination
In a recent ‘Letter to the Editor’ published in the English edition of the journal Neurologandiacute, researchers reported the rare occurrence of Hashimoto encephalopathy in a recipient of the (COVID-19) vaccine Spikevax. Spikevax, research name mRNA-1273, is a COVID-19 vaccine based on the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology.
studyfinds.org
Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease
LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Bariatric Surgery Lowers Heart Risk in People With Fatty Liver Disease
Undergoing bariatric (weight-loss) surgery was linked to a lower risk for cardiovascular events — like a heart attack or stroke — in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open. Bariatric surgery has previously been shown to...
aao.org
Younger age at diagnosis increases ocular complications in pediatric idiopathic CAU
Review of: Clinical course and outcome in pediatric idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis. Kouwenberg C, Wennink R, Shahabi M, et al. American Journal of Ophthalmology, September 2022. In a cohort study, children with idiopathic chronic anterior uveitis (iCAU) diagnosed at a younger age were more likely to have long-term ocular complications...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
WebMD
Ankylosing Spondylitis and Your Heart
When you think of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), back pain is probably the first thing that comes to mind. But heart disease -- an umbrella term for several types of heart conditions -- should be on your radar, too. Research suggests AS raises your risk for heart disease and stroke by...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
labroots.com
Could Blood Samples Detect the Risk of Peripheral Neuropathy in Type 2 Diabetes?
Type 2 diabetes is a disease that impacts the body’s ability to respond to insulin. Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows blood sugar to enter the body’s cells and provide energy. People with type 2 diabetes develop insulin resistance, meaning the pancreas continues to make insulin even when it is unnecessary, resulting in high blood sugar levels.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Reverse Long-Held Ideas About Fat, Diabetes, and Heart Disease
According to the researchers, blood vessel cells are a key regulator of brown fat and energy metabolism. Insulin resistance, a significant risk factor for diabetes, develops when the body’s cells do not react to insulin and are unable to use the glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. The condition has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, which is an accumulation of fats within blood arteries that can restrict blood flow to the body’s tissues. However, the precise mechanism through which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls interact is unclear.
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnoses Among Older EC Women
Even though endometrial cancer (EC) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share risk factors (such as obesity), few studies have looked into the prevalence of CVD among EC survivors. Researchers set out to characterize the prevalence of CVD diagnoses in women aged 66 and up who had experienced EC vs. women of similar age who have not had cancer. This study used SEER-Medicare-linked data to identify women aged 66 and older who were diagnosed with EC between 2004 and 2017 (N = 44,386) and matched women without cancer (N = 221,219). The EC patient’s cancer diagnosis date was used as the index date for that collection of patients. Cardiovascular disease outcomes were defined in Medicare claims using ICD-9/10 diagnostic codes. The researchers used the prior year’s diagnosis codes to determine the prevalence of CVD for the index date. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression (HRs) was used to estimate hazard ratios for incident CVD diagnoses post-index date. Incidence analyses for cardiovascular diseases were not performed on women who already had a diagnosis. A larger percentage of women with EC were diagnosed with CVD as of the index date, compared to those without cancer. Surviving EC patients were more likely to develop ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.73; 95% CI: 1.69-1.78), pulmonary heart disease (HR = 1.95; 95% CI: 1.88-2.02), and venous and lymphatic diseases (HR = 2.71; 95% CI: 95% CI: 2.64-2.78), according to analyses with follow-up beginning 1 year after the index date. Women with EC had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease diagnoses within the first year after the index date. During EC treatment and long-term survivorship, it may be crucial to manage preexisting CVD and monitor for incident CVD.
cohaitungchi.com
Pregnancy Hypertension – How To Lower Blood Pressure Naturally
Why Does Blood Pressure Increase During Pregnancy?. Are you one of many asking themselves and searching for answers to the following questions? “How to lower blood pressure in minutes?”, “how to lower diastolic blood pressure fast?” or “tricks to lower blood pressure instantly?” Then keep reading because Trogolo OBGYN shares all these tips and tricks to keep you and your high blood pressure in check.
neurologylive.com
Epilepsy Rates in Hypertension Lowered Among Those on Angiotensin Receptor Blocker Therapy
Within 5 years after the index date, the lowest proportion of epilepsy diagnoses were among those treated with angiotensin receptor blockers and highest in those on ß-blockers and calcium channel blockers. In a comparison study of antihypertensive medications, findings showed that angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy was significantly associated...
ScienceBlog.com
Exercise and obesity have opposite impact on muscle, fat tissues, researchers demonstrate
Exercise training is a well-known means of maintaining and restoring good health; however, the molecular mechanisms underlying the benefits of exercise are not yet completely understood. A new paper by researchers at Joslin Diabetes Center in Cell Metabolism sheds light on the complex physiological response to exercise. Taking advantage of...
infomeddnews.com
A Better Way: Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease with AI-Powered Imaging: By Blake Richards
Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the leading cause of death in developed countries, responsible for one in every three deaths.[i] And while numerous drugs and procedural interventions are available, we haven’t seen any of them really bend the curve. Heart attack and stroke rates continue to increase, and giving each patient the same treatment does not lead to optimal outcomes. Elucid is a new, AI-driven form of diagnosis that offers a non-invasive way to identify individual patients’ CVD risks and inform personalized treatment options.
