MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Adults With ADHD at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Disease, Study Shows
People with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) may have a higher risk for cardiovascular disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers from Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University in Sweden, the study investigated the associations between ADHD and a wide range of cardiovascular diseases in adults. The results showed that of the individuals who were followed as part of the study, 38% of those with ADHD developed cardiovascular disease, compared with 24% of those without ADHD.
Ablation to treat atrial fibrillation may be riskier for women
While a common non-drug treatment called ablation exists for the heart rhythm disorder atrial fibrillation (a-fib), the procedure can be more problematic for women than for men. A-fib, a chaotic electrical pattern in the upper chambers of the heart, affects up to 20% of Americans during their lifetimes. It can...
Medical News Today
What is vascular Parkinson’s disease?
Vascular Parkinson’s (VP) disease is a condition that occurs due to one or more small strokes in a specific area of the brain. These strokes result from a reduced blood supply. It often affects the lower body, leading to difficulty maintaining balance and walking. VP presents similarly to Parkinson’s...
WTOP
Aspirin effective in preventing blood clots after surgery, study finds
A landmark study finds that aspirin works just as well as the blood thinner heparin at preventing blood clots in patients who have surgery for broken bones. This could change the standard of care for these types of patients in the future. For example, patients who need surgery for fractures are usually given heparin to prevent blood clots for weeks after surgery, and the medicine needs to be injected.
Common diabetes drugs may fight dementia, atrial fibrillation, studies suggest
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A class of Type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, according to a new study led by the University of Arizona. The researchers said this drug class, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs, which helps insulin work better, may effectively prevent dementia in patients at high risk who have mild or moderate Type 2 diabetes.
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Healthline
Cannabis and Other Drugs Increase Risk of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib)
A new study looks at how drugs including cannabis, opioids, cocaine and methamphetamine can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib.) AFib risk was highest among people who took cocaine or opioids. But all four drugs increased the risk of AFib. In the study, researchers identified nearly 1 million people...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
drugtopics.com
Significant Improvement in Atrial Fibrillation Detection Found with At-Home Cardiac Monitoring
US Preventive Services Task Force hasn't endorsed screening for atrial fibrillation. Findings from these two studies might factor into a reconsideration. Home-based cardiac monitoring can significantly improve rates of atrial fibrillation (AF) detection, say investigators who completed two recent trials. AF is difficult to detect in clinic visits because it...
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
What Is The Difference Between A Stroke And A Heart Attack?
Heart attacks and strokes can strike out of nowhere, and both are very serious conditions that can be fatal. Heart attacks occur every 40 seconds in the U.S., affecting approximately 805,000 people every year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Strokes are also very common, impacting more than 795,000 people annually, according to the CDC. More frighteningly, someone is hit with a fatal stroke every 3.5 minutes in the U.S.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes drug may help lower dementia risk by 22%
People with type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of developing dementia. A team of researchers has found an older class of type 2 diabetes medication helps reduce a person’s risk of developing dementia from any cause by 22%. Scientists also found the use of these medications lowered the...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
News-Medical.net
Multiple ischemic strokes and pulmonary embolism found in COVID-19 patient
In a recent study published in Radiology Case Reports, researchers described a case of a patient with acute respiratory failure and ischemic stroke. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. Although primarily a respiratory disease, neurologic complications may occur in patients, increasing disease severity.
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Reverse Long-Held Ideas About Fat, Diabetes, and Heart Disease
According to the researchers, blood vessel cells are a key regulator of brown fat and energy metabolism. Insulin resistance, a significant risk factor for diabetes, develops when the body’s cells do not react to insulin and are unable to use the glucose (sugar) in the bloodstream. The condition has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, which is an accumulation of fats within blood arteries that can restrict blood flow to the body’s tissues. However, the precise mechanism through which insulin and the cells lining vascular walls interact is unclear.
cohaitungchi.com
Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?
Diabetes and high blood pressure (hypertension) often occur together. A person with diabetes is twice as likely to have high blood pressure as someone who does not have diabetes. You are reading: Do people with diabetes have high blood pressure | Can Diabetes Cause High Blood Pressure?. When you have...
cgtlive.com
Vishal Patel, MD, on Unmet Needs in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Patel discussed the current standard of care for PKD and the potential advantages of a new gene therapy approach. “We've gone after the root cause for polycystic kidney disease... People with polycystic kidney disease have mutations in one copy of PKD1 or PKD2, but the other copy is still around in many cells in the kidney. We figured out a way of harnessing that remaining copy and activating it such that it produces more protein. And that, at least in mouse models and human cell lines, seems to slow cyst growth.”
What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?
Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
physiciansweekly.com
Cardiovascular Disease Diagnoses Among Older EC Women
Even though endometrial cancer (EC) and cardiovascular disease (CVD) share risk factors (such as obesity), few studies have looked into the prevalence of CVD among EC survivors. Researchers set out to characterize the prevalence of CVD diagnoses in women aged 66 and up who had experienced EC vs. women of similar age who have not had cancer. This study used SEER-Medicare-linked data to identify women aged 66 and older who were diagnosed with EC between 2004 and 2017 (N = 44,386) and matched women without cancer (N = 221,219). The EC patient’s cancer diagnosis date was used as the index date for that collection of patients. Cardiovascular disease outcomes were defined in Medicare claims using ICD-9/10 diagnostic codes. The researchers used the prior year’s diagnosis codes to determine the prevalence of CVD for the index date. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards regression (HRs) was used to estimate hazard ratios for incident CVD diagnoses post-index date. Incidence analyses for cardiovascular diseases were not performed on women who already had a diagnosis. A larger percentage of women with EC were diagnosed with CVD as of the index date, compared to those without cancer. Surviving EC patients were more likely to develop ischemic heart disease (HR = 1.73; 95% CI: 1.69-1.78), pulmonary heart disease (HR = 1.95; 95% CI: 1.88-2.02), and venous and lymphatic diseases (HR = 2.71; 95% CI: 95% CI: 2.64-2.78), according to analyses with follow-up beginning 1 year after the index date. Women with EC had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease diagnoses within the first year after the index date. During EC treatment and long-term survivorship, it may be crucial to manage preexisting CVD and monitor for incident CVD.
