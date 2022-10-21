Read full article on original website
Related
WHO says COVID-19 is still a global health emergency
Oct 19 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that COVID-19 remains a global emergency, nearly three years after it was first declared as one. The WHO's emergency committee first made the declaration for COVID-19 on Jan 30, 2020. Such a determination can help accelerate research, funding and international public health measures to contain a disease.
Millions invited to take part in world’s largest health research programme
More than three million adults in the UK are being invited to take part in one of the world’s largest health research programmes.In what is thought to be one of the most ambitious projects of its kind, Our Future Health plans to develop new ways to detect illnesses earlier – when they can be treated more easily – and more accurately predict who is at higher risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia and stroke.Volunteers will also include people who have previously been under-represented in scientific studies, such as those from Black, Asian, and other ethnic backgrounds...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
bestcolleges.com
Professional Organizations That Support Minorities in STEM
Women make up half of the national STEM workforce but earn less than men. Minorities in STEM, including Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), are disproportionately represented. Dedicated organizations exist to advocate for women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and neurodiverse professionals in STEM. STEM employment is booming in the post-internet era....
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
Comments / 0