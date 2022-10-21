This fall, many young children across Canada have entered early learning or preschool programs for the first time. Access to early learning is a challenge across the country — and many parents scramble to find a space for their children. But there are some programs that are readily available and accessible to all children in their catchment areas. In Nova Scotia, an investment in universal early childhood education is happening through the “pre-primary program,” housed in primary schools. This is similar to what is currently offered as play-based junior kindergarten in schools in both Ontario and the Northwest Territories. As many...

