New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Pot Policy Sparks Student Debate

Should showing up stoned to school mean you should be sent by ambulance to the hospital?. A Dixwell Avenue charter school said yes. Some Amistad school students aren’t so sure. That question about how a high school should best respond to under-the-influence students is at the center of Amistad’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
fox5ny.com

RSV virus outbreak: Children's hospitals overwhelmed by sick kids

Connecticut hospital considers calling National Guard over spreading RSV outbreak. Children's Hospitals across the nation say they're being overwhelmed by an influx of children with RSV, a respiratory virus. The problem is so bad for Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford is considering calling the National Guard and FEMA for help.
HARTFORD, CT
yale.edu

Marleen Jones-Pool - Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven, CT

Career goal: To become a clinical psychologist. Internship outline: I completed a mixed methods independent research project with three Yale undergraduate students through Student Partnerships in Global Health (SPGH). Under the advisement of Professor Danya Keene, Dr. Anne Camp and Nurse Elizabeth Magenheimer, we developed and executed our project on health literacy and diabetes health outcomes at the Fair Haven Community Health Center. We spent the summer collecting surveys and conducting interviews at their different sites, and plan to analyze our data to create a report to submit to the clinic and for publication this fall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
centralrecorder.org

Opinion: What’s With the Guns?

In the early afternoon of Sept. 27, the Connecticut National Guard hosted a recruitment booth at Central Connecticut State University. At first glance, this looked like your typical military recruitment tent — the type decked out with a pullup bar, some free rubber bracelets, and drawstring backpacks. However, these National Guard Soldiers had something a bit unorthodox to show off at their booth: assault rifles. While walking across campus, I stumbled upon this booth between the Elihu Burritt Library and the Student Center. I was immediately thrown off guard by the presence of three assault rifles on the booth table. Shocked, I exclaimed: “What’s with the guns?” A soldier running the booth mustered a smile and replied, “This is some of our… equipment.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
yale.edu

In Tanner Lecture, AI expert to examine what humans see — and don’t see

Fei-Fei Li, a renowned expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and co-director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI), will deliver the 2022 Tanner Lecture on Artificial Intelligence and Human Values next week at Yale’s Whitney Humanities Center. During the lecture, titled “What We See and What We Value:...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenct.gov

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK

MAYOR JUSTIN ELICKER AND PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGN FOR NATIONAL LEAD POISONING PREVENTION WEEK (OCTOBER 23 – 29) AND HIGHLIGHT ONGOING EFFORTS TO SUPPORT LEAD-SAFE HOMES FOR NEW HAVEN RESIDENTS. City unveils new online public dashboard that tracks & shows resolution of elevated blood lead level...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Walk to end domestic violence today in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Interval House will be hosting the Jennifer Farber Dulos Walk to End Domestic Violence at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford on Sunday morning. Registration for the walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the stadium and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Registration costs $25 and proceeds go to the Interval House […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Free Speech is Suffocating Under Blue-Captured Connecticut’s ‘Iron Cloak’ of Corporate Media

Five years ago, the huge and sprawling Hearst Media corporation established Hearst Connecticut Media Group (HCMG) to acquire CT media properties. HCMG now owns nine daily newspapers, 13 weekly papers and CT Magazine. Though some have state-wide reach, most are centered in, and focused on Fairfield County. The acquired news outlets range from the larger Connecticut Post, to small town papers such as the Trumbull Times. In Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District alone, Hearst has acquired the leading town paper in 13 of the 17 towns in the district. The Hearst corporation is a major player in the national network of what is derisively referred to as corporate media, or as it is the open enemy of anything not on the Progressive Left, the ‘Enemedia’ for short. With its editorials and story slant, Hearst has proven itself as no friend of the free-speech rights of Republicans, or any citizen on the right side of the political spectrum. Independent media outlets are practically drowned out of the community conversation and the reporting of news.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Multiple schools report swatting incidents across Connecticut

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On the same day of the funeral for the two fallen Bristol officers, several swatting incidents were reported at many Connecticut schools. At least seven active shooter situations were reported throughout the day. All threats were determined to be a hoax by police. No injuries were reported. We spoke with a criminal justice professor who said swatting is a very serious crime, especially given the context of Friday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Several swatting incidents reported at Conn. schools

(WFSB) - At least a dozen schools across Connecticut went into lockdown this morning, for reports of an active shooter. Those calls turned out to be fake, according to police. This all happened as hundreds of police officers in the state are mourning the loss of two of their own.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT

