Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
myscience.org
October budget 2022 - UQ experts
It is amid fears of a global recession that Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his second budget on 25 October. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast four in 10 economies will likely suffer a recession over the coming 12 months. It also downgraded its expectations for Australia’s economy,...
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
Carbon dioxide can revolutionize rooftop farming, here is the proof
A new way to boost the growth of plants in rooftop farms.
BBC
Milton Keynes University Hospital tests drones for medical supplies transport
Trials have taken place of the use of drones to transport medical supplies across a hospital site. Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Trust said the project saw test blood samples transferred autonomously from dedicated drone stations. These were sited above its pathology unit and at the Saxon Clinic. The aim...
contagionlive.com
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
BBC
New ground as tech aims to help boost soil health
Farmers used to test the quality of their soil by burying a pair of underpants in the ground and seeing how quickly they rotted. The idea being that the more healthy micro-organisms there are in the ground, such as bacteria and fungi, the faster the fabric would be eaten away.
Phys.org
Using real world experiments to study mechanisms of inequality in the US and Latin America
Felipe Dias grew up in a working-class neighborhood in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, and his parents worked multiple jobs to send him to a private school. He couldn't help but notice the contrast in social status between his wealthy classmates and kids like him who didn't come from money.
food-safety.com
FAO Reviews Food Safety of Cell-Based Foods: Terminology, Production, Regulation
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has turned its attention to cell-based foods (also known as “cultivated foods,” “lab-grown foods,” or “cultured foods”), with three new documents discussing food safety aspects of the novel commodity: the terminologies, the generic production process, and existing regulatory frameworks.
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
