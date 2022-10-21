ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

UPenn medical school professor says new 'anti-racism' policies are 'lowering standards and corrupting medicine' because they focus on 'skin color' and not the 'best and brightest'

A University of Pennsylvania professor has condemned recent movements for racial equity in health care, saying they prevent white and Asian students from being accepted to medical school. Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, 78, professor emeritus at the university's medical school, told the New York Post that a 'focus on diversity' has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
MedCity News

Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say

Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
Axios Des Moines

Iowans are above average binge drinkers

Years after the pandemic sparked excessive drinking nationwide, Iowans are still suffering from higher than average amounts of binge drinking in comparison to the rest of the country, according to the state's October drug trends report. Why it matters: While any drinking can create risks, binge drinking is linked with...
IOWA STATE
Psych Centra

BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness

BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
Vox

The future of meat requires new intellectual infrastructure. That’s what Isha Datar is building.

America’s agriculture system was shaped in part by government-funded land grant universities, which conducted agricultural research and trained students to enter the farming and food sectors. But no such government infrastructure exists for those trying to reinvent meat by growing animal cells in bioreactors — known as cultivated or cell-cultured meat — or to make animal-free eggs and dairy using complex fermentation methods.
PSU Collegio

Students complete Mental Health Training

Students were invited to join the Office of Wellness Education to complete Mental Health First Aid Training. A program compared to CPR or First Aid, but instead of focusing on physical health, this training focuses on what to do during mental health challenges and crises. “The purpose is to train...
KANSAS STATE
The Guardian

From nanny sharing to apps: how to save money on childcare

For some parents, paying for childcare will be their biggest expense, and a struggle when other essential bills are soaring. The cost of a full-time nursery place for a child under two has risen from an average of £236 a week in 2018 to £274 this year, according to the latest figures.
News-Medical.net

Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers

Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
TheConversationCanada

What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program

This fall, many young children across Canada have entered early learning or preschool programs for the first time. Access to early learning is a challenge across the country — and many parents scramble to find a space for their children. But there are some programs that are readily available and accessible to all children in their catchment areas. In Nova Scotia, an investment in universal early childhood education is happening through the “pre-primary program,” housed in primary schools. This is similar to what is currently offered as play-based junior kindergarten in schools in both Ontario and the Northwest Territories. As many...

Comments / 0

Community Policy