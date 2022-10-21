Read full article on original website
Related
A Young Victim Of Incest Was Denied An Abortion In Florida And Forced To Travel For Care, Planned Parenthood Said
A child who was the victim of incest was denied an abortion in Florida since the state instituted its 15-week ban in July, the local Planned Parenthood chapter told BuzzFeed News. The GOP-controlled state legislature allowed exceptions to the 15-week ban in order to save the pregnant person's life, prevent...
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
Woman shares what early abortions actually look like
*Warning: Contains images some may find upsetting.*. The topic of abortion has been hotly discussed following Roe V Wade's overturning, and now one doctor has revealed what early stage abortions actually look like. When most of us think of pregnancy, we might imagine a small human in a person's womb...
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
Washington Examiner
Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions
The Department of Defense has announced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
Sussman: Abortion, the dog and the truck tire
It is a normal neighborhood scene. The day is sunny and warm, and the usually serene neighborhood dog is seated in the front yard. Suddenly, an Amazon Prime truck comes around the corner and the dog begins chasing the rotating tires. This time, however, he is stopped in his tracks when he reaches the spinning tires. The truck has stopped for a delivery. The canine sits down and whines, and then his tail is dormant as he sadly returns to his yard.
Stimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now
Americans across the board are feeling the adverse side effects of inflation, with many of them slumping deeper into debt as a result. To help see taxpayers through these tough times, some states (18...
After Missouri banned abortions, she was left 'with a baby dying inside.' Doctors said they could do nothing.
At 6:30 a.m. on August 2, nearly 18 weeks into her pregnancy, Mylissa Farmer experienced what doctors call a preterm premature rupture of membranes — her water broke before labor, followed by vaginal bleeding, abdominal pressure and cramping. She went to Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where she'd been just...
Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban
Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy. The state Department of Health quietly suggested an update to state abortion regulations in […] The post Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
10 years after Sandy, Hudson River tunnel just as vulnerable to flooding – and a fix isn’t coming until 2038
A view into the North River Tunnel between Penn Station and New Jersey. The $16 billion Gateway Project has been called the most urgent infrastructure project in the country. Yet officials concede they’re crossing their fingers that another big storm won’t hit as the project just gets underway. [ more › ]
Florida Republicans Demand That The VA Overturn Rule Permitting Abortions In Its Facilities
One of the Biden administration’s plans to get around the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was to turn federal property into abortion sanctuaries. That included facilities owned by the Department of Veterans Affairs. This week, a dozen Republican senators, including Sens. Marco
Here's What the Women's Health Protection Act Could Mean For Abortion Access
When Roe was overturned in the now-infamous Supreme Court Case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, women and people with the capacity to become pregnant all over the country braced themselves for an uncertain, dangerous time. In the months following the SCOTUS decision, there's been a storm of legislation from states like Texas, Wisconsin, and Mississippi (as well as a slew of other so-called trigger states), as well as proposed bills and executive action on the federal level.
Mobile abortions take off ‘on wheels, at sea’ to fill gaps left by shuttered clinics
Abortion clinics on the seas might be one innovative solution to help women in states where the procedure is illegal
Demand for abortions in Colorado from out-of-state clients skyrocketing
One Texas woman recently drove 18 hours to Colorado with an ectopic pregnancy, where a fertilized egg mistakenly implants outside, instead of inside, the uterus. The condition is dangerous; a rupture could lead to the woman bleeding to death. The woman didn’t know if that would happen to her while...
Opponents of Vermont’s abortion amendment say it is out of step with Roe. Constitutional scholars disagree.
Language in Article 22 leaves the door open for future restrictions, legal experts say. But it’s unclear how that language might be put to the test. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opponents of Vermont’s abortion amendment say it is out of step with Roe. Constitutional scholars disagree..
Anti-Abortion Politicians Are Now Planning To Go After In Vitro Fertilization
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is an invasive but effective treatment that has allowed people experiencing fertility issues a chance to become pregnant and children. But if Republican legislators have anything to say about IVF, things are about to get a lot more difficult — and potentially more dangerous — for people hoping to turn to IVF for family planning.
Abortion access looms over medical residency applications
Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training...
Military to provide leave, travel expenses for troops seeking abortions out-of-state
WASHINGTON — In the wake of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, the Pentagon announced Thursday that it will provide travel funding and approval for troops and their dependents to seek abortions outside of the states where they are based and where abortion is now illegal. The moves...
