Connecticut State

GOBankingRates

Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October

When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tyla

Woman shares what early abortions actually look like

*Warning: Contains images some may find upsetting.*. The topic of abortion has been hotly discussed following Roe V Wade's overturning, and now one doctor has revealed what early stage abortions actually look like. When most of us think of pregnancy, we might imagine a small human in a person's womb...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Austin announces military will pay for travel to obtain abortions

The Department of Defense has announced it will pay for service members to travel to get abortions following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade . Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed this in a memo to Pentagon leadership on Thursday, which establishes additional privacy protections and looks to improve service members’ awareness of these resources.
Newark Advocate

Sussman: Abortion, the dog and the truck tire

It is a normal neighborhood scene. The day is sunny and warm, and the usually serene neighborhood dog is seated in the front yard. Suddenly, an Amazon Prime truck comes around the corner and the dog begins chasing the rotating tires. This time, however, he is stopped in his tracks when he reaches the spinning tires. The truck has stopped for a delivery. The canine sits down and whines, and then his tail is dormant as he sadly returns to his yard.
KANSAS STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban

Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy.  The state Department of Health quietly suggested an update to state abortion regulations in […] The post Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.

Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
POPSUGAR

Here's What the Women's Health Protection Act Could Mean For Abortion Access

When Roe was overturned in the now-infamous Supreme Court Case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, women and people with the capacity to become pregnant all over the country braced themselves for an uncertain, dangerous time. In the months following the SCOTUS decision, there's been a storm of legislation from states like Texas, Wisconsin, and Mississippi (as well as a slew of other so-called trigger states), as well as proposed bills and executive action on the federal level.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine — two of the most popular medical residencies — face tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortions are typically performed by OB-GYNs or family doctors, and training...
TEXAS STATE

