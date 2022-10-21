Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
cohaitungchi.com
The Difference Between A, B, AB, and O Blood Types
Someone needs blood or platelets every 2 seconds in the United States, and nearly 16 million blood components are transfused each year. A car accident victim can require 100 units of blood, and one donation can save 3 lives. The importance of blood donation is obvious. But before you can donate blood, you should know your blood group. The most common method of classifying human blood is the ABO blood group system. Please continue reading to learn more about the four major blood groups and what they mean for blood transfusions.
Healthline
Can You Take Gabapentin If You Have COPD?
Gabapentin is a medication that some people take to treat epilepsy, restless legs syndrome, or nerve pain from shingles. It also goes by the brand names Neurontin, Gralise, and Horizant. Some doctors also prescribe gabapentin and pregabalin (a similar drug) to treat many kinds of pain. According to a 2017...
MedicalXpress
Head and neck cancer researchers demonstrate the capability of a deep learning algorithm in the post-surgery setting
Artificial intelligence can augment current methods to predict the risk that head and neck cancer will spread outside the borders of neck lymph nodes, according to researchers with the ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group (ECOG-ACRIN). A customized deep learning algorithm using standard computed tomography (CT) scan images and associated data contributed by patients who participated in the E3311 phase 2 trial shows promise, especially for patients with a new diagnosis of human papillomavirus (HPV)-related head and neck cancer. The E3311 validated dataset carries the potential to contribute to the more accurate staging of disease and prediction of risk.
Medical News Today
Frequent hair straightener use doubles uterine cancer risk
Uterine cancer is the sixth most commonly diagnosed cancer in women around the world. A new study from the National Institutes of Health has found that women who use hair straightening products are twice as likely to develop uterine cancer than those who do not. Researchers believe Black women may...
Healthline
IBS-D: Diagnosis and Treatment Options
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) isn’t the same for everyone. While some suffer with constipation, others deal with diarrhea. Keep reading to learn about irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), including its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment methods. Symptoms. IBS-D shares many symptoms with the other types of IBS (IBS-C and...
2minutemedicine.com
Artificial intelligence algorithm may increase atrial fibrillation detection rate in ambulatory setting
1. The detection rates for newly diagnosed atrial fibrillation were almost five times greater between high-risk patients compared to low-risk patients. 2. Screening with artificial intelligence was associated with a significantly increased detection compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a common...
Medical News Today
What to know about a basic metabolic panel (BMP)
A BMP is a group of tests to measure eight different chemicals that occur naturally in the blood. The tests can inform doctors about a person’s organs and overall health. This article discusses a BMP, its uses, why a person may need it, and what happens during the test. It also considers the risks, results, and how it compares with a comprehensive metabolic test (CMP).
News-Medical.net
Study shows hybrid immunity or vaccine boosters elicit plasma neutralizing activity against Omicron sublineages
In a recent study published in Science, researchers evaluated imprinted antibody responses against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron sublineages. Background. SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages represent an antigenic shift. They harbor unique spike (S) mutations that facilitate their escape from neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) induced by prior infection by a...
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
cgtlive.com
Allogeneic CAR T Yields 15-Month CR in Follicular Lymphoma
The first 6 patients dosed in the ANTLER trial had a 50% CR rate at 6 months. A patient treated with the chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy CB-010 (Caribou Biosciences) for their relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r B-NHL) has maintained a complete response (CR) after 15 months.1.
Healthline
Understanding Lymphoproliferative Disorders: Types, Treatment, and More
Lymphoproliferative disorders are a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled production of white blood cells called lymphocytes. Lymphocytes can be divided into B cells, T cells, and natural killer cells:. B cells produce proteins called antibodies that signal for other cells in your immune system to attack foreign invaders.
Healthline
All About Carcinoid Tumors: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, and Outlook
Carcinoid tumors grow from neuroendocrine cells. These cells are found in organs throughout your body and produce and release hormones in response to nerve signals. place for carcinoid tumors to develop is the gastrointestinal tract. The second most common place is the lungs. Carcinoid tumors are rare. According to the...
physiciansweekly.com
Endoscopy in GIB Infants Has Limited Diagnostic or Therapeutic Benefit
Infants who experience gastrointestinal bleeding (GIB) often require the services of a pediatric gastroenterologist for diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy. Endoscopy’s benefits and potential side effects are little understood among this group. The purpose of this research was to report on the results of endoscopy in newborns diagnosed with GIB. Hospitalized children less than or equal to 12 months who were treated with an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) and/or colonoscopy/flexible sigmoidoscopy (COL) for GIB were the subjects of a retrospective, single-center cohort research. Infants could be tracked using international disease classification codes, quality control logs, and current procedural technology codes. From 2008 to 2019, 56 newborns were uncovered (51.8% female; mean age, 161.6 days). Stomach ulcers, a duodenal ulcer, gastric angiodysplasia, esophageal varices, and an anastomotic ulcer were seen in 7 endoscopies, all of which were causes of GIB. Treatments included esophageal varices banding/sclerotherapy and triamcinolone injection for an anastomotic ulcer in 3 infants. Endoscopy revealed gastric perforation, jejunal perforation at an anastomotic stricture, necrotizing enterocolitis totalis with perforation, Meckel’s diverticulum, and duodenal ulcer in 6 babies who underwent abdominal surgery for GIB or suspected intestinal perforation. There was 1 infant who was diagnosed with GIB and underwent surgery, but the cause of the bleeding could not be located. There was an increased risk of necessitating surgery in respiratory failure cases, using vasopressors or octreotide, delivering blood products, and high blood urea nitrogen (all P<0.05). In babies less than or equal to 12 months with clinical GIB, endoscopy had a modest value. Endoscopy in young infants is risky, and 3 of the infants in this series developed a gastrointestinal (GI) perforation soon after the surgery. These considerations should be considered when making clinical decisions about endoscopy for newborns with GIB.
News-Medical.net
Overview of the roles of neutrophils in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases
In a recent Nature Reviews Immunology journal study, researchers assess the role of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory disorders. Study: Neutrophil extracellular traps in systemic autoimmune and autoinflammatory diseases. Image Credit: Luca9257 / Shutterstock.com. Background. Recent research has shown that neutrophils, particularly NETs released upon activation,...
Healthline
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation: What You Should Know
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation can treat several types of cancers and some noncancerous conditions. It involves giving healthy stem cells to someone to replace damaged or depleted reserves of stem cells and to help treat disease. This article will provide more information about the process and why it can be...
science.org
Engineering human mini-bones for the standardized modeling of healthy hematopoiesis, leukemia, and solid tumor metastasis
Studying the interaction of cells with the bone marrow microenvironment is important for understanding cancer metastasis, but human-mouse mismatch in xenograft mouse models makes this difficult. Here, Grigoryan et al. generated mini-bones (ossicles, hOss) in mice by culturing a human mesenchymal cell line engineered to express bone morphogenetic protein 2 under Cho or Ost conditions and then implanting the cells subcutaneously. Transplanted human cord blood hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells engrafted in the hOss, and acute myeloid leukemia cells also engrafted in hOss. The authors further demonstrated that human breast and neuroblastoma cancer cells metastasized to the hOss and formed osteolytic lesions, respectively. This engineered bone model could be useful for investigating cell interactions in the bone marrow niche.
targetedonc.com
Addition of Atezolizumab to Vemurafenib/Cobimetinib May Improve Survival in BRAF V600E-Mutated ATC
The combination use of a BRAF/MEK inhibitor plus checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy did not meet median overall survival at 2 years, hinting at the combinations’ improved efficacy in patients with BRAF V600E-mutated anaplastic thyroid cancer. The combination use of the BRAF inhibitor vemurafenib (Zelboraf), the MEK inhibitor cobimetinib (Cotellic), and...
News-Medical.net
Exploring SARS-CoV-2-associated endothelial dysfunction
A recent study published in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica described the evidence, mechanisms, and therapies for endothelial dysfunction in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 has been a substantial public health emergency worldwide. Both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary systems are targeted by the causal agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). The vascular endothelium provides a dynamic interface between blood and tissues/organs and maintains tissue homeostasis.
cgtlive.com
Engineered TIL Therapy Trial Doses First Patient
ITIL-306 utilizes a CoStAR molecule intended to improve cytokine release, cytolytic activity, and proliferation of TILs. The first patient has been dosed in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT05397093) of Instil Bio’s ITIL-306, an investigational autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy intended to treat various types of solid tumors.1.
Comments / 0