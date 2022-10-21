Read full article on original website
Mark Jansen – Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO – Announces Plans to Step Down Following More than a Decade of Leadership and Remarkable Business Growth
SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO, Mark Jansen, today announced that he intends to step down from the role he has held with the agricultural cooperative and global consumer packaged goods leader since September 2010. Jansen has decided to step away after a successful 12-year tenure as CEO because he believes the organization is well-positioned for future growth and the timing is right for him to make the change. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005998/en/ Mark Jansen, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO (Photo: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
Covenant Logistics announces leadership change
Within its third-quarter earnings report, Covenant Logistics (NASDAQ: CVLG) Thursday announced the next steps in an ongoing management transition. Paul Bunn, who had been senior executive vice president and COO at the truckload carrier, will be promoted to president on Jan. 1, 2023, while continuing to hold his COO title.
ffnews.com
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) Launches Banking-as-a-Service
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announces the launch of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) for their global clients. Traditional commercial banks in the recent past have been facing increasing competition from various quarters such as neo banks, fintechs – to name a...
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
Control Engineering
In tune with times, software application provider focuses on frontline workers
Augmentir CEO Russ Fadel’s rich and varied career within the industrial software space began as a co-founder at WonderwareNorth, a regional VAR for manufacturing operations software and hardware. Since 1989 has also served as a board member at the organization. Fadel was a co-founder, and from 1998 to 2005 served as CEO of Lighthammer Software Development, an application composition platform targeted at real-time manufacturing. In 2005, Lighthammer was acquired by SAP.
getnews.info
DigitlHaus Agency is transforming eCommerce businesses using the BigCommerce Platform
ECommerce merchants choose DigitlHaus Agency to re-platform their outdated technology and redesign their store. The result, a future-proof eCommerce solution built to scale. For any eCommerce business, a high-performing online store is critical to increasing sales and building a large customer base. Many fail to realize that their eCommerce is obsolete until it’s affecting their day-to-day management and overall sales. DigitlHaus Agency rescues B2B and D2C brands from outdated technology and poor design with the power of BigCommerce .
aiexpress.io
Larry Ellison wants Oracle to build the future of global healthcare
Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has laid out his grand imaginative and prescient of remodeling the way in which individuals internationally entry healthcare providers, regardless of the place they’re. Talking at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Ellison outlined numerous ideas and initiatives his firm is kicking...
aiexpress.io
PropertyScout Raises US$ 5M in Series A Funding
PropertyScout, a Thailand-based PropTech startup, closed its US$ 5m Collection A financing. The spherical, which introduced complete funding to US$ 7.8m, was led by Altara Ventures with participation from Partech and plenty of returning buyers, amongst them Hustle Fund, AngelCentral, Asymmetry VC, and Dr. Carsten Rahlfs (Associate, Waterland Non-public Fairness).
Digital Construction Works Announces Availability of JDLink Connectivity with the DCW Integrations Platform
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- Digital Construction Works (DCW), a leading construction software integrations and solutions company, announces the availability of JDLink Connectivity, a John Deere wireless connectivity solution in its DCW Integrations Platform as a service (iPaaS) Marketplace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005073/en/ DCW Integrations Platform Marketplace (Graphic: Business Wire)
itbusinessnet.com
ITM: Isotope Production System Begins Commercial Production of Cancer-Fighting Lutetium-177
ONTARIO, CANADA, and MUNICH, GERMANY, October 24, 2022 – An international collaboration between Bruce Power, Isogen (a Kinectrics and Framatome company) and ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), announced today the commencement of commercial production of lutetium-177. The announcement was celebrated at ITM’s headquarters in Munich, Germany, along with...
contagionlive.com
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
Granite Wins Eight Excellence Awards from NSSGA
WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded eight Awards of Excellence from the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA) in 2022. NSSGA is the leading association for aggregate producers, equipment manufacturers, and service providers who support the industry. Its members produce more than 90% of the crushed stone and 70% of the sand and gravel used in the United States each year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005887/en/ Granite’s Handley Ranch Quarry in Gonzales, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds facilitating construction industry players tap circular economy opportunities
There is a need to change the existing methods of building and maintaining infrastructure. EarlyBirds can help businesses in the construction industry benefit from the opportunities provided by the circular economy. EarlyBirds believes that it is an ideal partner for construction and infrastructure industry businesses to work with. The World...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Amp Robotics developing AI solution to improve film, flexible packaging recovery
Amp Robotics Corp., Denver, is developing an automated system powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that it says will help material recovery facilities (MRFs) avoid film contamination as they sort film and flexible packaging. Named Amp Vortex, the company says it has started its pre-release to the market, working with initial...
demolitionandrecycling.media
New specialist consultancy for construction
A new on-and-off-highway commercial vehicle-focused consultancy has been launched by ex-CASE Construction President Carl Gustaf Göransson and former Volvo CTO Alan Berger. The new consultancy, named abcg, will advise leaders on a range of strategic and operational challenges as the construction, agriculture and on-highway transport sectors undergo significant changes.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
77: Fostering a Culture of Inquiry
When COVID-19 first hit the US, the crisis response centered on equipment and hospital capacity. State, federal, and tribal leaders focused on setting up field hospitals, sourcing supplies, and mobilizing equipment. But the capacity shortfalls that most hampered our response were ultimately the country’s nursing workforce. There were not enough nurses with the skills needed, in all the places they were needed. There still aren’t enough.
aiexpress.io
Automation and AI to Fast-Track Patient Care Management
From fast analysis to robot-assisted surgical procedures, the transformation of automation and AI in healthcare is fast-tracking affected person care by minimizing human interventions. Synthetic intelligence eases the lives of sufferers, docs, Payers, and hospital directors by executing duties that had been sometimes accomplished by people manually however in much...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
Aviation International News
CAE Expands Global Sim Training Network for Gulfstreams
Marking a key milestone in the expansion of its global training network, CAE announced at NBAA-BACE 2022 the commencement of training on Gulfstream platforms at new U.S. locations in Las Vegas; and Savannah, Georgia; and in November at its center in Singapore. “The expansion of our network is part of...
