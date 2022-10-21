Read full article on original website
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
Millions invited to take part in world’s largest health research programme
More than three million adults in the UK are being invited to take part in one of the world’s largest health research programmes.In what is thought to be one of the most ambitious projects of its kind, Our Future Health plans to develop new ways to detect illnesses earlier – when they can be treated more easily – and more accurately predict who is at higher risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia and stroke.Volunteers will also include people who have previously been under-represented in scientific studies, such as those from Black, Asian, and other ethnic backgrounds...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
US health body rules collision sports cause CTE in landmark change
In a move that will have ramifications for collision sports, the US National Institutes of Health has formally acknowledged a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE
Physics World
Universities must reform how they evaluate students so that assessment is integral to learning
Nicolas Labrosse says we must change how universities evaluate physics students. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption to higher education. Its impact has also raised important questions about university education, including how we should best assess students in university physics departments. The current “gold standard” of student assessment is written examinations under controlled conditions that are often held at the end of the course. By being invigilated and time-limited, such exams are fair, guarantee academic integrity and support the development of independent thinking. They are also good at judging how well students can carry out certain derivations or apply their knowledge.
tipranks.com
Moderna announces clinical data on mRNA-1273.214 bivalent booster
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that the bivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants. Observed side effects of mRNA-1273.214 were similar or less severe than those of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Additionally, no new safety concerns were identified in the three-month follow-up. The complete data set will be presented during a breakout session on October 20, 2022 at ID Week. In addition, data will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication and shared with regulators around the world. The Company expects interim safety and immunogenicity results of its Omicron BA.4/BA.5-targeting bivalent vaccine, mRNA-1273.222, to become available later this year. Data will be generated from a clinical study designed in accordance with regulatory guidance for bivalent booster vaccines against COVID-19.
myscience.org
Enterprise and education excellence recognised by Institute of Physics
Three academics and one team have been honoured in this year’s Institute of Physics Awards. Professors Michael Tarbutt and Michael William Finnis have been honoured for their seminal research in ultracold molecules and materials modelling respectively, while PhD candidate Amy Smith has won for her dedication to physics education, and Digistain have taken home a Business Award for their cancer-screening technology.
geekwire.com
How to Secure a Job in Cybersecurity: Tips from Two Experts
Day after day, we hear the unnerving statistics: Trillions of dollars accrued in cybercrime costs. Hundreds of billions of dollars lost annually to cybercriminals. Our personal information stolen or compromised. We know the need for cybersecurity has never been greater. We know the demand for cybersecurity jobs has never been stronger and will only continue to grow.
bestnewsmonitoring.com
Dog Prescription Drugs Market Trade Analysis, And Forecast Assessment Till 2030| Elanco Animal Health, Ceva Sante Animale, MSD Animal Health
Understand How Covid-19,Global Economic Recession And Inflation Impact On Dog Prescription Drugs Market. The Global Dog Prescription Drugs Market Study Provides Precise And High-Quality Industry Size Data, Together With Revenue, Demand Projections And Business Geographic Landscape. Especially, It Provides The Cagr Status, Gross Margin, And Overall Growth Prospects Of The Top Key Players To Support Business Progress.
MedCity News
Competing in the age of telemedicine
It is no secret that telemedicine usage has skyrocketed since the onset of the Covid-19 Public Health Emergency, primarily due to convenience, access, and waivers on Medicare limitations. Now, if the signals cast by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ proposed 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) rule come true, the waivers will carry into 2023. This extension offers hospitals and health systems a small window of opportunity to establish a well-rounded and far-reaching strategic plan that incorporates telemedicine. One that will bring efficiency to their organizations, defend against emerging competition from pure-play telemedicine providers, and ensure their place in providing all elements of care to the populations they serve.
geteducated.com
Online Chemical Engineering Master’s Degree Programs
Statistics show that average chemical engineers earn a lucrative six-figure salary. And that’s just with an undergraduate degree! An online chemical engineering master’s can unlock even better positions with higher pay and rewarding outcomes. Engineers with advanced technical knowledge in chemical engineering also have better job prospects—for example, engineering management, community college instruction, and chief engineering officer.
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
globalspec.com
AI aids the education sector
The notion of artificial intelligence (AI) conjures an image of a supercomputer with enormous processing capacity along with adaptive behavior, like the incorporation of sensors, which empower it to possess the functional and cognition abilities of humans and enhance the supercomputer's contact with individuals. A variety of research works and films have been produced to demonstrate AI capabilities, such as in smart buildings, which can manage temperatures and air quality, or play music based on the mood of occupants. Now, embedded computer systems have surpassed the traditional comprehension of AI as a supercomputer to become more prevalent in the education sector.
unesco.org
UNESCO/TTF Global thematic consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education
UNESCO/TTF Global Thematic Consultation on ECCE personnel in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) This online consultation is organized by UNESCO and the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 in preparation for the World Conference on Early Childhood Care and Education (WCECCE) to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from 14 to 16 November 2022.
Michael Blum joins SeqOne Genomics to Head the Company’s Research and Development
MONTPELLIER, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SeqOne Genomics, today announced that Michael Blum, Ph.D. is joining the company to lead its research and development department. He is tasked with driving SeqOne’s R&D strategy notably in the area of rare diseases and oncology through the use of machine learning and data science. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005672/en/ Michael Blum, PhD, Head of Research & Development SeqOne Genomics
The Future of Telemedicine in the Health Care Industry
Telehealth visits were slow to catch on before the global crises, but many people now appreciate the ease and convenience.
