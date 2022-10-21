Read full article on original website
NY1
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY has lowest homeownership rate in the US: report
New York state had the lowest homeownership rate in the country last year, due in large part to New York City’s rental-based housing market, a new report from the state comptroller’s office found. The state reported a 55.4% annual homeownership rate in 2021, making it one of only...
The Jewish Press
NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs
Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
waer.org
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit
New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
NY1
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign
Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
NY1
Zeldin says voters agree with him on issues as polls improve
Polls show the Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is narrowing his gap with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. Campaigning in Brooklyn Friday, Zeldin said he is not surprised that the tide is turning. The Long Island congressman was in the heart of Democratic...
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot
A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
"Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023
NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
WATCH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams denies claim Democrats have gotten 'too woke'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams shrugged off claims that the Democratic Party has grown “too woke" — insisting instead the loud voices of a select few often appear to drown out the party's pragmatists.
NY governor's race: Kathy Hochul in Long Island Thursday where polls show Lee Zeldin has closed gap
Kathy Hochul was in Long Island Thursday where she'll likely appear often over the next three weeks as recent polls show Lee Zeldin has closed the gap
The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License
How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
East Harlem man sentenced to 5 years in prison for guns, cocaine
An East Harlem man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing several loaded firearms, including two assault weapons as well as cocaine, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced.
Temperatures rise for NYC this weekend, chance for showers Sunday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says periods of rain are on the way starting Sunday. Temperatures will start to rise starting Saturday and for the rest of the week approaching mid-60s and 70s.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former President Donald Trump has been deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, her lawyers say
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll, her lawyers say. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
