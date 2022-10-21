ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October

People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
NY has lowest homeownership rate in the US: report

New York state had the lowest homeownership rate in the country last year, due in large part to New York City’s rental-based housing market, a new report from the state comptroller’s office found. The state reported a 55.4% annual homeownership rate in 2021, making it one of only...
NYC to Receive $12.7 M in Federal Funds to Expand Childcare Programs

Nearly $30 million ($29.5 million) in federal funding has been to help increase capacity at 418 existing state-licensed, registered, or permitted childcare programs located in underserved areas of New York State. The funding includes $1.9 million for 17 awardees in Long Island and $12.7 million for 170 awardees in New...
SNAP to give out the maximum food benefit

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or SNAP will receive the maximum allowable food benefits for October. Families that are at or near the maximum level will receive a supplemental payment of $95 . Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement these benefits will help to combat food insecurity among New Yorkers.
Hochul, Zeldin look to boost support in final weeks of campaign

Trying to boost Democratic turnout for Election Day, Gov. Kathy Hochul met with residents and seniors at a public housing development in Manhattan Saturday as part of the final stretch of campaigning. The governor received a warm welcome from the residents of the James Weldon Johnson Houses, which included a...
Zeldin says voters agree with him on issues as polls improve

Polls show the Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is narrowing his gap with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. Campaigning in Brooklyn Friday, Zeldin said he is not surprised that the tide is turning. The Long Island congressman was in the heart of Democratic...
Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams have announced expanded initiatives for the New York City subway stations and public safety. These changes will include heightened police presence, mental health crisis intervention training and more. This change comes a day after a man was randomly pushed […]
8.7% Social Security COLA increase could adversely impact some homeowners, NYC officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An expected boon for senior citizens could come as a burden for some in the city, according to city officials. Nearly 2,000 New Yorkers could be made ineligible for the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption on their property taxes next year, because of the 8.7% cost of living adjustment (COLA) on their Social Security benefit, according to a city Department of Finance (DOF) spokesman.
In NYC casino license bid, politicians, lobbyists are already hitting the jackpot

A roulette machine in the main hall of Genting's new Resorts World New York casino at Aqueduct Race Track in Jamaica, Queens in October 2011. Genting is among several gaming giants interested in operating a full-scale casino in New York City. New York will soon open bidding for three NYC-area casinos, but the lobbying and campaign donations have already begun. [ more › ]
"Back to the Future" musical will arrive on Broadway in 2023

NEW YORK -- Broadway is heading "Back to the Future."A new musical based on the 1985 movie will begin performances June 30, 2023, at the Winter Garden Theatre. Actor Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the movie, joined actor Roger Bart, who will play the character on Broadway, for the announcement.Joining Bart on Broadway is Hugh Coles as George McFly. Bart and Coles both starred in the musical in London.Additional Broadway casting, included who will be playing the role of Marty McFly, will be announced at a later date.
The Shocking Number of New Yorkers Without a Driver’s License

How old were you when you received your driver's license? Do you even have one? You may be surprised to know how many fellow New Yorkers can't legally drive a vehicle. Getting in your car and heading out on the open road is one of the greatest freedoms that someone could experience. When most people are 15 or 16 years of age, they start taking a driving course and get behind the wheel with an experienced driver in preparation of obtaining their license. It's a great feeling of independence. That's probably why senior citizens don't like giving them up.
