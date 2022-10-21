Read full article on original website
Using the ocean to fight climate change raises serious environmental justice and technical questions
Heat waves, droughts and extreme weather are endangering people and ecosystems somewhere in the world almost every day. These extremes are exacerbated by climate change, driven primarily by increasing emissions of greenhouse gases that build up in the atmosphere and trap heat at the Earth’s surface. With that in mind, researchers are exploring ways to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and lock it away – including using the ocean. But while these techniques might work, they raise serious technical, social and ethical questions, many of which have no clear answers yet. We study climate change policy, sustainability and environmental...
12tomatoes.com
Scientists Are Warning That Gas Stoves May Be Linked To Childhood Asthma And Adult Cancer
When it comes to cooking in the home, you really can’t do it without an oven. That being said, you do have choices and the primary choice is either to have an electric range or a gas stove. Did you realize that almost 40 million households in the United...
Agriculture Online
Report: Biodiversity loss, climate change driving an ‘escalating nature crisis’
Wildlife populations plummeted 69% worldwide between 1970 and 2018, according to a report released Wednesday by the World Wildlife Fund. Food systems were a key driver of this biodiversity loss, responsible for 70% of the population decline of land animals and half of the decline in freshwater species monitored for the report. Conservation alone will not be enough to halt these declines, wrote the authors, who said that scaling up sustainable food production is crucial.
WebMD
Gas Stoves Can Emit High Levels of Cancer-Causing Benzene: Study
Oct. 21, 2022 – A new study from California showed that some household gas stoves leak dangerous air pollutants such as benzene, which is linked to cancer. Gas stoves can leak even when they are turned off, said Eric Lebel, PhD, the lead study author. Pollutants in the natural gas then infiltrate the home and are most dangerous in small, poorly ventilated kitchens.
Why seek fusion energy when the sun already provides it?
Billions are being invested, attempting to develop a fusion reactor. Unlike today's atomic fission reactors, fusion would produce no deadly radioactive waste requiring long-term storage. Since the 1950s, we have been told that fusion power might be achieved in the next 10 years. If we wait long enough, this prediction...
ffnews.com
Financial Sector Performs Poorly in EcoAct Climate Report
EcoAct, an Atos company, has today released its 12th Annual Corporate Climate Reporting Performance Report. Despite rapid progress in 2021 during the lead up to COP26, the 2022 report, which assesses how international businesses across the FTSE, DOW, DAX, CAC, FTSE MIB and IBEX are tackling climate-related sustainability challenges, found that less than half (48%) of FTSE 100 businesses achieved Scope 1 & 2 emissions reductions in line with 1.5°C, in comparison to 72% in 2021.
envirotech-online.com
What Health Issues Are Caused by Chemicals From Plastics?
The problems of plastic pollution are well documented. But as well as potentially endangering the environment, the widespread use of plastic bottles, containers and other food and drink packaging could be detrimental to human health. That’s because over time, the chemicals contained within the plastic can leach into the food or drink it houses, before being ingested by people.
scitechdaily.com
New Processs Could Allow for 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel
A collaboration between the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Washington State University opens the door to sustainable jet fuel. An underused natural resource might be just what the airline industry needs to reduce carbon emissions. U.S. researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Washington...
Global climate disclosures to cover full gamut of carbon emissions
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Planned new global corporate sustainability disclosures will include the full range of carbon emissions, but with 'relief provisions' on measuring greenhouse gas discharges from a company's suppliers.
EPA takes additional step toward phasing out planet-warming gas used in refrigeration
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday took an additional step toward the phaseout of a certain type of potent planet-warming gas. The agency is required by a bipartisan 2020 law to implement a phasedown of the greenhouse gases known as hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which can be hundreds or even thousands of times as powerful as carbon dioxide.
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
The plastics industry says there is way to help solve the crisis of plastic waste plaguing the planet’s oceans, beaches and lands— recycle it, chemically.Chemical recycling typically uses heat or chemical solvents to break down plastics into liquid and gas to produce an oil-like mixture or basic chemicals. Industry leaders say that mixture can be made back into plastic pellets to make new products.The goal is to create a circular economy for plastics, according to the American Chemistry Council, the industry trade association for American chemical companies.Companies are planning to build large plastics recycling plants and seven smaller facilities...
