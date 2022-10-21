Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
physiciansweekly.com
For Patients With MS, Add-On Nurse Practitioner Care Improves Mental Health
For patients with MS, NP-led care as an add-on improved depression compared with usual care at 3 and 6 months, with no changes in satisfaction with care. Add-on nurse practitioner (NP) care versus usual care improved anxiety and depression among people with MS in a Canadian clinical trial by Penelope Smyth, MD, FRCPC, and colleagues from the University of Alberta.
KevinMD.com
Institutionalized racism in psychiatry: a doctor’s experience
I was sitting in front of a panel of six people for my psychiatry training interview in Wellington, New Zealand. Two community members, two psychiatry consultants, and a senior psychiatry registrar, all of which were of Caucasian ethnicity. I can recall talking about cultural differences in my upbringing and how...
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
KevinMD.com
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care
The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Counseling
There are a variety of specialties you can pursue to become a licensed counselor. Most counseling positions require a master's degree, but there are some exceptions. You'll need to complete a certain number of supervised counseling hours to receive your license. Your resume should include your degrees, licenses, and any...
Comments / 0