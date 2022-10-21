A vaccine design approach that could protect against new variants of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) but also potentially protects against other coronaviruses is one step closer to reality as a result of Penn State College of Medicine research. The scientists used areas of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that are less susceptible to mutation to engineer proteins called immunogens, which can elicit an immune response.

5 DAYS AGO