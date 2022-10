King Princess, born Mikaela Mullaney Straus, drew an energetic audience on Oct. 15 at the Palace Theater after not having performed in Minnesota for two years. Halfway through the show, she acknowledged the absence and expressed some surprise saying, “I’ve been gone for two years, and I didn’t know if you guys were gonna show the fuck up for me, but you did. And, I’m not going anywhere ever again.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO