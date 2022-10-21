Read full article on original website
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
healthleadersmedia.com
Teamwork: The Key to the Most-Effective Dementia Home Care
Innovative training program for dementia home caregivers calls for a team-based approach. Team-centered training is the foundation of an innovative new training program designed to help home care teams solve dementia-related challenges. ComForCare and At Your Side Home Care have launched the DementiaWise® training video series designed to change the...
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
KevinMD.com
The national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health offers hope
The announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration’s national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health is a critical step toward building a healthier nation. For the first time in half a century, the administration announced more than $8 million in private and public sector commitments to help end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The focus on food security, nutrition, and health is encouraging, as public health champions have long advocated for more funding to support prevention, health promotion, and a greater emphasis on the social determinants of health. This is good news for the nation in that the social determinants of health, including access to affordable and nutritious foods and physical activity as outlined in the strategy, account for approximately 80 percent of health outcomes. Traditional clinical care accounts for 20 percent of health outcomes.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities

World Health Organization
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in newborns less than 28 days old with more than a million preterm infants dying each year. Those that do survive risk a range of disabilities throughout their lives. Alarmingly, in almost all countries with reliable data, preterm birth rates are increasing.
Nursing Times
Trauma nursing 1: an overview of major trauma and the care pathway
This first article in a series on trauma nursing explores the trauma care pathway. This first article in a series on trauma nursing introduces the main aspects of major trauma, the different elements of the trauma care pathway from pre-hospital care to rehabilitation, and the specialist nursing skills and knowledge needed when caring for trauma patients. Further articles in the series will look at specific areas of trauma management, from rib fracture and head injury to bleeding and self-harm.
contagionlive.com
AMR: Perils and Progress
After Helen Boucher, MD, gave the Maxwell Finland presentation she spoke of the continuing issues as well as the encouraging aspects that have institutions working on the problem. A global analysis published in The Lancet back in January estimated that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was the leading cause of death worldwide...
insightscare.com
Daniel Taddese: Leading Healthcare by Engaging, Enabling, and Supporting People
The contours of life take one on a journey of discovering the true self and empowering that individual with a purpose. This goal could range from anything and everything that makes one invest a major part of their lives in achieving it. With right amounts of hard work plus other essential elements, an aspirant is morphed into a visionary leader.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Telemedicine in Oncology Supportive Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
From cutting costs to protecting fragile immune systems, telemedicine (the use of technology to administer health care remotely) can provide an array of benefits to patients with cancer but more must be done to improve and ensure access, according to an expert. During CURE®’s Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit, Dr....
MedCity News
3 main challenges that rural health systems face, per Dartmouth Health’s CEO
Rural health systems are met with certain obstacles that their suburban and urban counterparts evade, said Dr. Joanne Conroy, Dartmouth Health’s president and CEO, during a recent interview after her panel session at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. Dartmouth is the most rural academic medical center in...
allnurses.com
The Rise of the Healthcare Influencer and Nurse Entrepreneurship
Specializes in Med-Surg, Geriatrics, Palliative care, Case Mgmt. Has 22 years experience. No longer is facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok merely about keeping in contact and learning how to make viral recipes (looking at you yummy Tik Tok feta pasta.) Social media platforms have launched the online careers and rise of doctors and nurses who have branched out as influencers in their specialties or have started business ventures from their expertise.
