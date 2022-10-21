The announcement of the Biden-Harris Administration’s national strategy on hunger, nutrition, and health is a critical step toward building a healthier nation. For the first time in half a century, the administration announced more than $8 million in private and public sector commitments to help end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The focus on food security, nutrition, and health is encouraging, as public health champions have long advocated for more funding to support prevention, health promotion, and a greater emphasis on the social determinants of health. This is good news for the nation in that the social determinants of health, including access to affordable and nutritious foods and physical activity as outlined in the strategy, account for approximately 80 percent of health outcomes. Traditional clinical care accounts for 20 percent of health outcomes.

1 DAY AGO