World Health Organization
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in newborns less than 28 days old with more than a million preterm infants dying each year. Those that do survive risk a range of disabilities throughout their lives. Alarmingly, in almost all countries with reliable data, preterm birth rates are increasing.
WHO releases new guidelines for mental health in the workplace
According to the WHO, 15 percent of working age adults have a mental disorder at any given time. The agency has released new guidelines for mental health at work, with evidence-based recommendations for organizations and individuals. The report also included recommendations for returning to work after a mental health related...
Childbearing women at risk as maternity care 'deserts' increase nationwide
In his 40 years as an obstetrician-gynecologist, Carl Smith has delivered thousands of babies in the Midwest. Smith works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and says many childbearing women in the state have to travel dozens of miles just to see their provider. “We have a large number...
MedicalXpress
Concerns over COVID vaccine's effectiveness, not general medical mistrust, slowed early uptake in Black, Latinx
When the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available in spring of 2021, Black and Latinx populations had a slower uptake of the vaccine. While this gap has narrowed over time, new research from DePaul University examines why people in communities of color delayed their vaccinations. The findings may inform more persuasive messages to break down vaccine hesitancy around the COVID-19 booster, flu shot and future vaccines, said lead researcher Joanna Buscemi.
MedicalXpress
Social robots have potential to supplement stuttering treatment
Social robots that interact with humans could be a promising new addition to current treatment tools for people who stutter, according to a recent study looking at how the high-tech helpers might be used in clinics. Unlike apps and AI programs within computers, social robots have a physical presence, making...
MedCity News
Investing in social services will improve population health, execs from Kaiser & Mass General Brigham say
Health maintenance is in some ways overmedicalized in the U.S., executives from major health systems said Thursday at Reuters’ Total Health conference in Chicago. The panelists agreed that treatments and procedures aren’t the only ways to support patients’ health and said that providers would be wise to place more emphasis on integrating social services into their care models.
physiciansweekly.com
For Patients With MS, Add-On Nurse Practitioner Care Improves Mental Health
For patients with MS, NP-led care as an add-on improved depression compared with usual care at 3 and 6 months, with no changes in satisfaction with care. Add-on nurse practitioner (NP) care versus usual care improved anxiety and depression among people with MS in a Canadian clinical trial by Penelope Smyth, MD, FRCPC, and colleagues from the University of Alberta.
KevinMD.com
We need to talk about the bullying in health care
As we continue our third year of the pandemic, there have been reports of hostile treatment directed at public health officials and medical personnel. This is escalating a crisis of burnout among health professionals, but there is an insidious, chronic hostility that lurks within hospitals between those who are supposed to be on the same team.
Psych Centra
BEAM: Holistic Care That Honors Identity Is Crucial For Wellness
BEAM shares the healing impact of the Black Mental Health & Healing Justice (BMHHJ) Peer Support Training. How can people of color navigate healthcare systems, where they have continually experienced harm both as practitioners and patients, while honoring their individual needs?. The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM) is...
When Advancing a Medical Device, Be A Partner First & Seller Second to Hospital Systems
US hospital systems validate the safety, clinical utility, and robustness of newly FDA-approved devices, 510(k) cleared, before adopting them into clinical practice. This work occurs alongside evaluating how to integrate the medical device into the hospital system’s diagnostic paradigms, including in relation to quality improvement programs. Companies can have a role but there are 415 US hospital systems (comprising ~5,000 hospitals), and each has a bespoke process and ever-changing set of considerations. Navigating this new reality is challenging for companies and hospital systems. The pandemic only made it more complex and slower. It is important for company executives and hospital system leadership teams to talk about what is working. In that spirit, I am sharing insights from my team at Immunexpress for our lead test, SeptiCyte® RAPID, which is clinically validated and has received FDA 510(k) clearance indicated for the diagnosis of sepsis in adults.
Poor training may be hampering physical activity push in primary schools – study
Poor professional development may be hampering a £320 million drive to boost children’s physical health through primary schools, a study suggests.The government commits funding – the PE and sport premium for primary schools – for schools in England to help their pupils to be physically active.Schools choose how to spend their allocation of funding and some is expected to be spent on training teachers.A Cambridge University study said that many school-based interventions to promote physical activity and reduce sedentary behaviour have been delivered worldwide.This funding can have a tremendous impact on children’s health and education, but schools could be better...
pcrm.org
Medical School Students Should Receive Nutrition Education
All medical school students should receive nutrition education as part of their standard curricula, according to articles published in both the British Journal for Nutrition and BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health. Researchers from universities and nutrition advocacy groups in the UK developed a nutrition curriculum to integrate into existing undergraduate medical education to provide nutrition education traditionally lacking in medical training. The curriculum can be implemented to educate other health care professionals. This training will prepare future practitioners to address dietary concerns with their patients.
healthcaredive.com
Crossover Health in talks with multiple major insurers to offer capitated primary care
Crossover Health, a capitated primary care provider for self-insured employers, plans to expand to payer clients, according to Crossover Chief Medical Officer Stephen Ezeji-Okoye. “We’re exploring working with payers,” Ezeji-Okoye told Healthcare Dive in an interview. “That’s an area of interest for us because we think that’s a way to...
News-Medical.net
Children from disadvantaged communities often go hungry in childcare centers
Researchers at The University of Queensland have found children in disadvantaged communities often go hungry when they attend early education and childcare centers. UQ Laureate Fellow Professor Karen Thorpe from the Queensland Brain Institute led a study of more than 900 childcare centers across Queensland that showed those in disadvantaged communities, where food insecurity was highest, were less likely to provide meals to children than those in more affluent areas.
NOLA.com
Letters: Doctors still free to treat pregnant women with life-saving care
In the months since the Supreme Court’s decision reversing Roe v. Wade, we have seen misinformation regarding abortion run rampant. Some of the worst fearmongering has been abortion advocates’ attempts to scare women with the myth that they will be denied life-saving care because of abortion restrictions like those in our state.
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
Phys.org
Adult incontinence products cause more waste than baby diapers
Joint research has found adult incontinence products are a far bigger waste problem than baby diapers, and with an aging population, the situation will get worse in the next decade. A study involving The University of Queensland and Southern Cross University has found waste from adult incontinence products will outnumber...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 medical innovations that are a boon to modern healthcare
If there’s something that the pandemic taught us it’s that health truly is wealth! We cannot take our health and well-being for granted, and a mindset of preparedness and precaution is extremely integral during such times. The medical industry has been making leaps and jumps in its innovations, to ensure such a brutal pandemic doesn’t occur again. Designers have been coming up with new and improved, life-saving medical designs that not only boost medical care but relieve some of the pressure from our tireless medical force. From an award-winning inflatable stretcher design to a Dyson award-winning injection accessory – these designs tackle a variety of problems in the health and medical field. They’re a boon to modern healthcare and a reminder that we cannot take our health for granted any longer!
KevinMD.com
Giving language to empathy: lessons from palliative care
The value of empathy in medicine is seldom debated. Just as the art of medicine is taught as the balance of knowledge and application, so has empathy been recognized as both a value to be fostered and a skill to be learned. Medical curricula have reflected this, and while didactics are increasingly filled with various conversational frameworks and behaviors that convey empathy, rarely do they include specific language to convey it.
Phys.org
Disadvantaged children missing out on meals in childcare
