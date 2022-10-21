The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...

6 DAYS AGO