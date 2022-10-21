ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Washington Examiner

Social contagion, not biology, is causing transgender surge

The social push to make gender confusion trendy and cool has resulted in more children becoming gender-confused or, at the very least, pretending to be so they can receive validation from “tolerant” adults. Data posted to Twitter from Montgomery County Public Schools helpfully illustrate this phenomenon. According to...
Washington Examiner

School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures

If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
The Independent

Number of children arriving at school hungry on the rise, teachers say

The number of children arriving at school hungry has risen dramatically in the last six months, according to a new survey of teachers across England.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereMore than 80 per cent of teachers report that in their schools, the amount of children entering the school gates hungry has shot up in the last six months – with disastrous consequences. The Survation study on behalf of Chefs in Schools reveals that teachers say that 88 per cent of children who come in hungry show excessive tiredness at school, with 84 per cent easily...
Parents Magazine

Linguistic Justice Encourages Black Children To Be Themselves at School

It's no surprise that teachers are some of the most influential figures in an adolescent's life since students spend more awake hours in a classroom setting than they do at home. That's why fostering inclusive and accepting environments for learning is so crucial for students from all backgrounds. Having the...
The Independent

Teachers call on government to extend free school meals so children are not ‘left behind’

Teachers and school staff have urged the government to extend free school meals, saying hunger is now a “real issue” for children.To make change happen, please sign the petition by clicking hereGroups representing more than one million teachers, support staff and governors have written a joint letter to the prime minister calling for more children in poverty to qualify for free food.It comes in the wake of the Independent’s Feed the Future campaign in partnership with a coalition of organisations co-ordinated by the Food Foundation, calling on the government to assuage school hunger by extending free school meals to all...
newsfromthestates.com

Republican lawmakers explore expanding role of school boards

N.H. School Boards Association Executive Director Barrett Christina addresses members of the House Education Committee on Oct. 11. (Screenshot) As New Hampshire lawmakers look ahead to a new slate of education laws next year, some are pushing to give school boards a more central role. Representatives on the House Education...
