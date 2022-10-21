Read full article on original website
Related
Millions invited to take part in world’s largest health research programme
More than three million adults in the UK are being invited to take part in one of the world’s largest health research programmes.In what is thought to be one of the most ambitious projects of its kind, Our Future Health plans to develop new ways to detect illnesses earlier – when they can be treated more easily – and more accurately predict who is at higher risk of diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia and stroke.Volunteers will also include people who have previously been under-represented in scientific studies, such as those from Black, Asian, and other ethnic backgrounds...
Universal Design in Active Adult Communities
The post Universal Design in Active Adult Communities appeared first on Seniors Guide.
ChromaDex’s Tru Niagen® Won the "Most Popular Brand of the Year Award" at China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo’s (NHNE) Prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), a global bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging, announced that its consumer nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD + ) boosting supplement, Tru Niagen®, won the “Most Popular Brand of the Year Award” at Asia’s largest trade show on natural health and nutrition products, China International Natural Health & Nutrition Expo (NHNE), during the prestigious Nutrition Planet Awards on September 20, 2022 in Shanghai. With over 100,000 distributors and retailers, NHNE is considered the best platform to help global manufacturers of health food and nutrition products to promote their brands and expand business channels in China, where Tru Niagen ® is currently sold cross-border. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005152/en/ Sinopharm Xingsha celebrates the launch of Tru Niagen at NHNE (Photo: Business Wire)
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
foodsafetynews.com
Safety of cell-based — lab-grown — food on FAO and WHO agenda
Experts are to meet in Singapore next month to talk about the safety of cell-based food. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) will organize the event from Nov. 1 to 4. The aim is to develop a document with up-to-date technical...
bestcolleges.com
How to Become a Data Engineer: Steps, Skills, & Salary
Data engineering combines data science and software engineering disciplines. Data engineer jobs offer some of the most competitive salaries on the job market. Data engineers need at least a bachelor's in computer science, engineering, or a related field. Data engineers source, clean, and transform raw data to make it usable...
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Social Work
Social workers provide family services, school support, and mental health treatment. Direct practice social workers offer resources, while clinical social workers provide treatment. Bachelor's and master's programs both require students to complete fieldwork hours. Clinical social workers need state licensure, which requires passing a certification exam. Did you know that...
A tour of the new sustainability murals in downtown
New murals are exciting, so Axios Houston is featuring all the new "Big Art. Bigger Change." project's new sustainability-inspired murals in downtown. Why it matters: Houston is trying to be more resilient against climate change, and this artwork is one way to draw more attention to the issue and spark more conversations about it.
mmm-online.com
Biotech employees’ desire for freedom and flexibility is ‘here to stay,’ survey finds
Between the COVID-19 lockdown, the ‘Great Resignation’ and the complicated adoption of hybrid work, the motivations and desires of biotech employees are in flux. Most biotech employees continue to seek flexibility and freedom in their jobs, but employers are struggling to maintain connection and keep their employees engaged, according to a recent survey out of biotech hiring company Singular Talent.
Nursing Times
Trauma nursing 1: an overview of major trauma and the care pathway
This first article in a series on trauma nursing explores the trauma care pathway. This first article in a series on trauma nursing introduces the main aspects of major trauma, the different elements of the trauma care pathway from pre-hospital care to rehabilitation, and the specialist nursing skills and knowledge needed when caring for trauma patients. Further articles in the series will look at specific areas of trauma management, from rib fracture and head injury to bleeding and self-harm.
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association backs digital musculoskeletal care startup
Blue Venture Fund, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm, is investing millions in digital musculoskeletal care startup Limber Health. The fund, along with firm Glenview Capital, led an $11 million series A investment in the startup, according to a news release published Oct. 20. As part of...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
Comments / 0