MedicalXpress
New tool helps primary care providers address chronic pain and opioid prescribing
The Chronic Pain OneSheet, a clinical decision support tool developed by the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, is now available for all primary care providers this month at Eskenazi Health. Designed to help primary care providers treat patients with chronic pain, OneSheet aggregates all relevant pain-related...
MedicalXpress
Medical physicist consults with patients can help reduce anxiety and increase satisfaction with radiation care
Meeting with a medical physicist who can explain how radiation therapy is planned and delivered reduces patient anxiety and increases patient satisfaction throughout the treatment process, according to a new study published today in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics. Findings of the randomized, prospective phase III clinical trial also will be presented at the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting.
MedCity News
Future-proof the health of rehab therapy with hybrid care
The pandemic has ushered in the dawn of the hyper-connected consumer in nearly every industry, including healthcare. Pre-pandemic data shows that most patient care was being delivered in-person, with telehealth making up less than 10% of all visits. This was largely for three reasons: 1) payment systems and processes didn’t support virtual care; 2) both patients and providers didn’t feel the need to change; and 3) there was a misguided perception that virtual care is subpar to in-person care.
World Health Organization
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants
New recommendations from WHO to help improve the health of preterm infants. Preterm birth is the leading cause of death in newborns less than 28 days old with more than a million preterm infants dying each year. Those that do survive risk a range of disabilities throughout their lives. Alarmingly, in almost all countries with reliable data, preterm birth rates are increasing.
Nursing Times
Trauma nursing 1: an overview of major trauma and the care pathway
This first article in a series on trauma nursing explores the trauma care pathway. This first article in a series on trauma nursing introduces the main aspects of major trauma, the different elements of the trauma care pathway from pre-hospital care to rehabilitation, and the specialist nursing skills and knowledge needed when caring for trauma patients. Further articles in the series will look at specific areas of trauma management, from rib fracture and head injury to bleeding and self-harm.
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Telemedicine in Oncology Supportive Care Presentation: October 1, 2022
From cutting costs to protecting fragile immune systems, telemedicine (the use of technology to administer health care remotely) can provide an array of benefits to patients with cancer but more must be done to improve and ensure access, according to an expert. During CURE®’s Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit, Dr....
Nursing Times
Helping newly registered nurses and midwives to thrive in clinical practice
An early careers support programme is helping newly registered nurses and midwives navigate the emotional journey of transitioning into clinical practice. An early-career support programme was offered to newly registered nurses and midwives to enhance the effects of local preceptorship programmes. The programme included a webinar focused on developing and maintaining the courage to navigate the transition, followed by access to online peer support, with individuals applying learning from the webinar to their own practice and clinical context. Evaluation of the programme showed a range of positive benefits, including reframing of self-limiting assumptions, a safe space to explore self-compassion and validation of people’s own experiences through sharing and listening.
infomeddnews.com
Top Medical Postgraduate Courses You Should Consider
Getting a postgraduate degree in the medical field is an investment in your future. At the same time, understanding what these degrees are and how they might benefit you will help you make the right decision when it comes to picking a school. In this article, we talk about medical programs and outline some of the best options for undergraduate students.
News-Medical.net
The acceptability of voice assistants in nursing and care
When a light comes on in the ward room, no one initially knows what's going on: an emergency call, someone who needs help getting up, or just a patient craving coffee? If patients in hospitals and nursing homes were to use a voice assistant, nursing staff could save themselves many trips. And an assistant could also eliminate a lot of tedious tasks, for example when it comes to documentation. But is that what nurses want? Would they trust such a system? These are the questions explored by the "dexter" project at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB). Rubin, the RUB's science magazine, covers their research.
