Gold prices holding at session highs as U.S. consumer confidence drops to 102.5
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs as rising inflation continues to take its toll on U.S. consumer confidence. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 102.5 this month, down from September’s reading at 107.8. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were looking for a reading of around 105.9.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace
WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources
MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N), two sources close to the matter said on Monday. CRT and GIC own 4.5% and...
Gold prices push into neutral territory as flash PMI shows contraction in U.S. manufacturing and service sectors
(Kitco News) - The gold market is retracing some of its losses, pushing into neutral territory above $1,650 an ounce as activity in both the service and manufacturing sectors appear to be contracting. Monday, the S&P Global Flash U.S. Composite PMI said its flash manufacturing PMI data fell to 49.9,...
Gold is bullish short-term 10/21/22
On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These areON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $467. The trade below $1,761.8 (-.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent pressure—we attained $139.6.
Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. All three major U.S. stock indexes were...
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months.
Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
Lithium Americas reports fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the...
Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check
SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America
(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
Positive divergences abound in precious metals
Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday's action...
U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
Bank of England acutely aware of impact of rising rates, Ramsden says
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was "acutely aware" of the impact that its interest rate increases were having on borrowers but the BoE would take the steps needed to get inflation back to target. "I have every confidence that...
Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by an environmental group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions. Carney, speaking to a committee of...
China ADRs tumble as Xi's new team sparks worries over economy's path
Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slumped on Monday after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team sparked investor concerns that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth. Ecommerce giants Alibaba , JD.com as well as internet behemoth Baidu crashed between 14% and...
