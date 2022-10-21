ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Gold prices holding at session highs as U.S. consumer confidence drops to 102.5

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding at session highs as rising inflation continues to take its toll on U.S. consumer confidence. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index fell to a reading of 102.5 this month, down from September’s reading at 107.8. The data significantly missed expectations as economists were looking for a reading of around 105.9.
kitco.com

U.S., European shares climb on hopes Fed will slow rate hike pace

WASHINGTON/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. shares extended last week's rally and European shares climbed on Monday as signs of a cooling U.S. economy stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 1.34%, the S&P 500 (.SPX) gained...
WASHINGTON STATE
kitco.com

Atlantia's big investors tender shares in Benetton, Blackstone bid - sources

MILAN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Atlantia's long-term investors, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and Italian banking foundation CRT, have tendered their shares in the takeover offer launched by the Benettons and U.S. investment fund Blackstone (BX.N), two sources close to the matter said on Monday. CRT and GIC own 4.5% and...
kitco.com

Gold is bullish short-term 10/21/22

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. These areON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $467. The trade below $1,761.8 (-.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent pressure—we attained $139.6.
kitco.com

Wall St rises as data hints at Fed policy progress

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Monday, building on last week's gains as signs of economic weakness suggested the effects of the Fed's aggressive policy aimed at cooling the economy, thereby curbing decades-high inflation, are beginning to be felt. All three major U.S. stock indexes were...
INDIANA STATE
kitco.com

Futures reverse losses as bond yields retreat

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures reversed losses on Monday as Treasury yields eased on hopes of a less aggressive Federal Reserve, while investors braced for a busy week of earnings dominated by Big Tech companies. Wall Street's main indexes rallied on Friday after a report said the...
kitco.com

Lithium Americas reports fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the...
kitco.com

Australia's budget to downgrade growth, keep spending in check

SYDNEY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Labor government will unveil its first budget on Tuesday as economic growth slows both at home and abroad, emphasizing its spending will focus on easing the cost-of-living crisis without lighting a fire under already high inflation. Keen to avoid Britain's recent mini-budget debacle, Treasurer...
kitco.com

Oil gains on weaker U.S. business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Oil edged up in choppy trade on Monday, as weakening U.S. business activity data eased expectations for more aggressive interest rate hikes, while data showing demand from China remained lacklustre in September limited prices. Brent crude futures for December settlement were up 55 cents,...
kitco.com

Bitcoin's correlation with gold is rising and here's what that means - Bank of America

(Kitco News) As Bitcoin clings to support above the $19,000 level, the world's largest cryptocurrency's correlation with gold is rising, said Bank of America (BofA). And that means that investors are using Bitcoin as a safe haven. When analyzing market activity, BofA noted that Bitcoin's relationship to gold was noteworthy.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Oct. 24 chart alert - Bears have the slight edge

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit lower in early U.S. trading Monday. Not much new to start the trading week. The bears have the slight near-term technical advantage. However, bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted and sustained. Stay tuned!
kitco.com

Positive divergences abound in precious metals

Positive divergences within a downtrend are important because they can precede a bottom and trend reversal. Our most recent editorial noted some positive divergences in the gold market. One should never make much of one trading day, but the ongoing positive divergences in the precious metals sector and Friday's action...
kitco.com

U.S. yields climb as hawkish Fed concerns outweigh weaker economic data

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday as investors remained concerned the Federal Reserve would maintain its ultra hawkish stance on fighting inflation despite economic data pointing to a slowdown in U.S. business activity in October. The Fed is widely expected to increase rates by...
kitco.com

Dollar edges up amid suspected BOJ intervention; pound eyes UK politics

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar was slightly higher on Monday following another suspected foreign exchange intervention by Japan, while sterling dithered after Britain's Conservative Party settled on its third leader this year and China's offshore yuan fell to a record low. The yen hit a low of...
kitco.com

Bank of England acutely aware of impact of rising rates, Ramsden says

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank was "acutely aware" of the impact that its interest rate increases were having on borrowers but the BoE would take the steps needed to get inflation back to target. "I have every confidence that...
kitco.com

Carney says new data will hold banks accountable for climate progress

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a new data utility being set up by an environmental group he leads will make banks and other institutions accountable for meeting the targets they are setting out to cut carbon emissions. Carney, speaking to a committee of...
kitco.com

China ADRs tumble as Xi's new team sparks worries over economy's path

Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Chinese companies slumped on Monday after President Xi Jinping's new leadership team sparked investor concerns that ideology-driven policies would be prioritized at the cost of private sector growth. Ecommerce giants Alibaba , JD.com as well as internet behemoth Baidu crashed between 14% and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy