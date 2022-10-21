ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

IDWR Director issues new moratorium order on Snake River water rights

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CysEI_0ii38s3400

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Department of Water Resources has issued a new moratorium order that cuts off any new water rights from using groundwater or surface water in the Snake River Plain.

The deputy director issued this order to preserve the existing water rights. Many of those who already have water rights are injured every year from the lack of water and the drought. Adding even more water rights would put a more unbearable burden for these existing water rights to carry on. The deputy director says this order has carried on for the past couple of years.

This order does not include non consumptive uses. This includes water rights for recharge where people can capture runoff from snowmelt and store it for later on down the road. It also includes cases where people can show how they are mitigating their water usage that won't hurt other water rights.

The post IDWR Director issues new moratorium order on Snake River water rights appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

DEQ releases 2023 IPDES Permit Issuance Plan

 The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released the 2023 Idaho Pollutant Discharge Elimination System Program (IPDES) Permit Issuance Plan for the upcoming calendar year. The post DEQ releases 2023 IPDES Permit Issuance Plan appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
kidnewsradio.com

3 things to know this morning – October 24, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1.Oregon and Idaho are experimenting with the idea of expanding Idaho’s western border to include Eastern Oregon. In order for it to happen,both state legislatures would have to formally approve of the border change and then it would go to Congress.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor

The race for Idaho’s next lieutenant governor hinges on a clash between a longtime Republican legislative leader who pledged to work closely with the governor and Idaho Legislature, and a Democratic trial attorney who says she’s running to shake up Idaho government, which she believes has moved too far to the right. Speaker of the […] The post Bedke, Pickens Manweiler and ‘Pro-Life’ running to become Idaho’s next lieutenant governor  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Alligator Spotted & Captured Near Pacific Northwest Canal

A man was walking his dog last Thursday in a city on the Oregon and Idaho border when he spotted what he thought was an alligator. Yes, an American alligator. The man was walking near his hometown of New Plymouth in Idaho, right next to the Oregon border around 8:30 pm last Thursday night when he spotted the alligator. He was walking his dog off SE First Avenue just south of New Plymouth, when he spotted it moving in the bushes. After spotting the gator, he decided to capture it, load it into a horse trailer, and call the Idaho Fish and Game officials.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
KOOL 96.5

An Idaho Town That is Strangely Listed as a Great Place to Visit in Winter

House Beautiful issued a list of 40 towns and cities the writers believe you would enjoy visiting in winter. One is a small town where I used to live and I was surprised because I’ve actually visited another dozen. Even one place is listed in Idaho. Did the Chamber of Commerce in that city offer a bribe? Because if I was compiling a list of the best winter towns only in Idaho, it wouldn’t be near the top of my list.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

'Nation's Report Card' results in for Idaho, scores well above or near national average

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest scores in the National Assessment for Education Progress (NAEP) provide some encouraging news for Idaho. Student scores have dropped nationally since the tests were last administered to fourth and eighth-graders in 2019. Idaho scores also declined since 2019, but they remain above national averages for eighth-graders and near the national average for fourth-graders.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening to kill prosecutors

BOISE — Nathanael Michael West, 25, of Twin Falls, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months in federal prison for three counts of mailing threatening communications, U.S. Attorney Joshua D. Hurwit announced today. In imposing his sentence, U.S. Chief District Judge David C. Nye recognized that while...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy