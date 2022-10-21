ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sources: Sparks reach agreement to hire two-time Coach of Year Curt Miller from WNBA finalist Sun

By Cassandra Negley, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago

The Los Angeles Sparks are signing two-time Coach of the Year Curt Miller as their next head coach, sources told Yahoo Sports on Friday. The multi-year deal has been finalized, sources told Yahoo Sports.

Miller led the Connecticut Sun to the 2022 WNBA Finals, where they lost in four games to the Las Vegas Aces. As general manager and head coach, Miller shaped the Sun into title contenders over the past handful of seasons. But they have yet to break through for the franchise's first championship.

The Sparks are in a rebuilding phase after Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray left in free agency the past few offseason. Each won WNBA titles elsewhere as the Sparks struggled. They fired former NBA star Derek Fisher during the regular season and are entering.

This post will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Whose value is rising and falling after the first full week of NBA action?

The first week of the NBA season is in the rearview and now it's time to reflect, overreact and assess the fantasy basketball landscape. There are some real overachievers in the market, while some other players are slumping — or just being flat-out duds — to start the year. It's still very, very early in the season so it begs the question: Are these first couple of weeks sustainable or merely a flash in the pan?
WSB Radio

NFL's Donald, NBA's Brown end their deals with Ye's agency

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown terminated their associations Tuesday with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown signed deals with Donda Sports earlier this...
BOSTON, MA
WSB Radio

Knights' Kessel sets NHL ironman record, scores 400th goal

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel isn’t a fan of attention. Regardless, the 17-year veteran found himself in the NHL spotlight on Tuesday night. After matching defenseman Keith Yandle’s record for consecutive games played on Monday against Toronto, Kessel broke the mark...
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
101K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy