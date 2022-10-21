ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, IL

95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup

(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
CENTRALIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8

The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday

The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase

HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
GRANITE CITY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville

A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
BELLEVILLE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022

Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
SANDOVAL, IL
WAND TV

Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
EFFINGHAM, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22

Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
recordpatriot.com

Four indicted on drug-related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County

A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021

A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
MARION COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Wood River Police still looking for missing man

The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
WOOD RIVER, IL
heraldpubs.com

Update: Mascoutah Woman Killed In 3-Car Crash Has Been Identified

RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of Robin Cumer of Mascoutah on Thursday, Oct. 21. The identity of the victim was released by the Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
MASCOUTAH, IL

