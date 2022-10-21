Read full article on original website
theshoppersweekly.com
95th Centralia Halloween Parade Lineup
(Parade Begins Sat., Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m.) 1. Honor Guards — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2055 & Ladies Auxiliary. 6. Centralia Elks Lodge 493 — “The American Flag”. 7. Centralia Police Dept. 8. Wamac Police Dept. 9. Central City Police Dept. 10. ESDA. 11. Grand...
edglentoday.com
Madison County to Start $3.1 Million In Renovation Work To Make Way For Office Relocations
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County to start $3.1 million in renovation work at the Administration and annex buildings so it can relocate the Community Development and Probation and Court Services offices. Probation relocated its offices from the Administration Building to a space at 200 Clay Street on Monday, where it...
advantagenews.com
Holliday vs Velloff for Madison County Board District 8
The Madison County Board District 8 race will pit a long-time member of the board against a former Alton Alderman. Democrat Michael Holliday Sr. is the incumbent facing off against Republican challenger Mike Velloff. Holliday has been a member of the county board since 1998. He tells The Big Z...
southernillinoisnow.com
Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire
A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson Fire Protection District handles five fire calls on Saturday
The Jefferson County Fire Protection District handled five fire calls on Saturday, including extinguishing three in violation of the district’s fire ban before they could spread and become a problem. The largest fire occurred early Sunday morning when a fire to burn off brush on the Triston Hawkins property...
wish989.com
Jury Trial for Ray Tate on Clinton County Charges Set for November 21
CARLYLE – A 42-year-old man convicted of murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy last year is now scheduled for a November jury trial on 30 related charges in Clinton County Court. Ray Tate is already serving a life sentence in Menard Correctional Center for Deputy Riley’s first-degree murder...
WAND TV
Jasper County Health Dept. employee charged stealing from the state of Illinois
(WAND) - A Jasper County Health Department worker has been charged with stealing from the state of Illinois. Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced charges against Hillary Robertson, 31, of Effingham for allegedly creating false records and billing the state of Illinois for more than $10,000 of work she had not done.
recordpatriot.com
Granite City man faces 32 charges after Calhoun burglary, chase
HARDIN — More than 30 charges have been filed against a Granite City man following his arrest in Calhoun County. The Calhoun County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a 32-count criminal information — of which 26 of the charges were felonies — against David P. Robertson, 32, of Granite City following a pursuit involving four police departments.
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
WAND TV
Jersey Mike's Subs opening this week in Effingham
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in Effingham Wednesday. It will open at 1000 W. Fayette Ave. Franchise owner Michael Lanman will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 30 to support Effingham High School Athletics & St. Anthony High School Athletics.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
Alexis Quarles: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles. Nathaniel Mebane: Violation of community corrections. The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 am on 10/20/22 and 7 am on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on drug-related charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted Thursday in two separate drug-related cases by a Madison County grand jury. Brett A. Foster, 37, of Pinckneyville, and Heather N. Lara, 44, of Worden, were both indicted on multiple methamphetamine-related charges Oct. 20. In addition, Foster was indicted on an additional burglary...
wlds.com
Woman Arrested For Toddler’s Death in Southern Macoupin County
A Carlinville woman has been charged in the death of a toddler in Southern Macoupin County. The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Thursday, a report was made at the Litchfield fire station that a minor child was in distress. It was determined moments later a 3-year old male child was deceased.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 21st, 2021
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged aggravated battery to a police officer and fleeing and eluding. Jason Alvey of West Kerr was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested a 37-year-old Hoffman Estates woman for alleged driving under the influence of alcohol...
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
Macoupin County Sheriff launches investigation into death of 3-year-old
The Macoupin County Sheriff has launched an investigation into the death of a three-year-old.
wlds.com
Burglary Suspect Facing 32 Criminal Charges in Calhoun Following High-Speed Chase
32 criminal charges have been filed against a Granite City man following a high-speed chase in Calhoun County last week. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office overnight, on Wednesday of last week at 3:20 pm, deputies responded to a call of a burglary on the Illinois River Road south of Hardin.
heraldpubs.com
Update: Mascoutah Woman Killed In 3-Car Crash Has Been Identified
RANDOLPH COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a three-car crash that resulted in the death of Robin Cumer of Mascoutah on Thursday, Oct. 21. The identity of the victim was released by the Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police reported that a 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Robert...
