Read full article on original website
Related
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Texas legislators encourage municipalities to take advantage of federal infrastructure bill dollars
Billions of dollars are coming from the federal government to Texas to fund infrastructure projects, and elected officials encouraged municipalities to apply now to secure those dollars for local projects. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Billions of dollars are coming from the federal government to Texas to fund infrastructure projects, and elected...
Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit
Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
GUIDE: Times and locations for voting early in Brazoria County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. Here are the available early voting locations in Brazoria County. Early voting will be accessible at the following locations Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5...
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 2 candidates
Two candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 2 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 2 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Former City Council Member Tommy Cones and newcomer Bill Fregia will square off.
With Harris County commissioners’ no-show, county, port tax rates revert to no-new-revenue rates
Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle did not show for the sixth consecutive meeting—five of which had opportunities for a tax rate vote—denying the court the quorum necessary to hold a vote to adopt the proposed tax rate. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact from Oct. 11 meeting)
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
When, where to vote early in Galveston County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas on Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting will be available for residents of Galveston County at the following locations from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Locations will be open for voting Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29 from...
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 5
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 5 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents....
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route
The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Fort Bend ISD receives ‘clean’ audit on FY 2021-22 budget ahead of tax rate election
Ahead of an upcoming Nov. 8 election, Fort Bend ISD was returned a "clean' financial audit opinion from an independent auditing firm. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Fort Bend ISD has received a clean audit opinion from independent auditor Whitley Penn on its fiscal year 2021-22 budget. The ruling, presented Oct. 17,...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
Montgomery County Precinct 4 completes Community Drive expansion project
Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a continual turning lane between Hwy. 59 and Loop 494. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a...
Clear Creek ISD honors League City Mayor Pat Hallisey ahead of his retirement
Superintendent Karen Engle shakes League City Mayor Pat Hallisey's hand as the board celebrates him ahead of his November retirement. (Community Impact staff) The Clear Creek ISD board of trustees recognized League City Mayor Pat Hallisey’s impact on the district ahead of his November retirement after serving in the role since 2016.
New tree-planting nonprofit sets sights on Fourth Ward for next project
Freedmen's Town is the target of a tree-planting initiative that will take place Oct. 26. (Community Impact staff) Two years after the city of Houston and Harris County released a heat report showing which parts of the county have the highest temperatures, a new nonprofit called Tree Peace is looking to provide a little more shade where it is needed most.
The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns
Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director
The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Spring ISD voters to consider $850M bond package at polls Nov. 8
Rebuilding Spring High School will be a key project for Spring ISD in the coming year should voters approve Proposition A in the district’s $850 million bond proposal in the upcoming November election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) Voters will decide the fate of Spring ISD’s $850 million bond package Nov....
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0