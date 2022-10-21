ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates

Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas legislators encourage municipalities to take advantage of federal infrastructure bill dollars

Billions of dollars are coming from the federal government to Texas to fund infrastructure projects, and elected officials encouraged municipalities to apply now to secure those dollars for local projects. (Jake Magee/Community Impact) Billions of dollars are coming from the federal government to Texas to fund infrastructure projects, and elected...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit

Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 5

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 5 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents....
Community Impact Houston

Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route

The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back

Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
MAGNOLIA, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns

Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Memorial Library System gains new director

The Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system this spring. (Courtesy Rhea Young) Following the retirement of Jerrilyn Williams this spring, the Montgomery County Commissioners Court named Rhea Young the director of the county library system. Young formerly worked as the district librarian for Splendora ISD. In an interview with Community Impact, Young said she wants to improve the library’s community resources and hopes to establish connections between school libraries and the county system. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy