Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
How To Get A Flat Stomach Without Diet Or Exercise, According To An Expert
This post has been updated since its initial 01/01/2017 publish date to include more expert insight related to the topic. When it comes to healthy weight loss and obtaining a flatter stomach, the usual tips are to eat a well-balanced diet, exercise regularly, maintain a steady sleep schedule and prioritize strengthening your core. However, if you feel that you don’t have time to hit the gym and no patience for a diet, what are some things you can do to achieve a flat abdomen without all the hassle? We checked in with health experts for tips, and did research on the topic to find out more.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Eating a handful of prunes a day in later life can stave off bone loss seriously affecting more than 44million Americans, study finds
Eating a handful of prunes a day may help to prevent bone loss in later life, a study suggests. Researchers at Penn State University found women in their 60s who ate the dried fruits had significantly less bone loss at their hips in a year compared to non-eaters. Scientists said...
KTVZ
Sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and physical activity, research finds
If you want to keep your heart healthy, add a good night’s rest to your to-do list, a new study says. Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the country, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Someone in the US dies from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
Sick of That Stubborn Bulge Around Your Midsection? Stock up on These 40 Belly Fat-Burning Foods
Let’s face it: Belly fat can be stubborn. Despite your best efforts, you may be asking yourself “why am I losing weight everywhere but my stomach?”. Believe it or not, there's a scientific explanation for why this is happening. “The fat in your abdomen builds up around your...
MedicineNet.com
What Vitamins Are Best for Weight Loss and Losing Belly Fat?
While significant weight loss takes sustained effort and discipline, some techniques could also aid in the process. Using vitamins for weight loss is one such effective means. This article will list some of the vitamins that could help you on the way to becoming slimmer. Your body breaks down food...
Common daily supplement ‘increases your risk of deadly lung cancer’, scientists warn
A COMMON daily vitamin tablet can increase the risk of deadly lung cancer, a study has found. Vitamin A is traditionally taken to help the immune system and eye sight. However, experts from Pecking University in China have warned people against taking the supplement after they found the tablets can cause certain lung cancers.
News-Medical.net
Weight change in the early stages of Parkinson's disease may be linked with changes in thinking skills
People who gain or lose weight soon after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease may be more likely to have changes in their thinking skills than people who maintain their weight, according to a study published in the October 19, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Medical News Today
White vs. brown rice: When it comes to heart disease risk, do grains matter?
Coronary artery disease happens when plaque builds up in the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. Premature coronary artery disease is what it’s called when it develops before a certain age. Lifestyle choices like diet can increase the risk for coronary artery disease. A recent study suggests...
Weight Lifting in Old Age Does More Than Just Keep Your Muscles Strong
New research into weight lifting has revealed two insights: that the practice is able to strengthen the connections between nerves and muscles, and that this strengthening can still happen in the later years of our lives. We actually start losing muscle mass before the age of 40, caused in part...
EverydayHealth.com
Midlife Weight Gain: The Latest Thinking From NAMS 2022
Whoever coined the phrase “Don’t mess with success,” had probably never gone through the transition to menopause. Seemingly overnight, a diet and exercise routine that’s helped you maintain a healthy weight for most of your adult life isn’t working the way it once did. “Weight...
MedicalXpress
First medical guideline recommends new prescription medications for weight loss, ranks the most effective drugs
Diet and exercise fail for most adults who try to lose weight in the long-term. Today the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines strongly recommending that these patients with obesity use recently approved medications paired with lifestyle changes. The following medications, paired with healthy eating and regular physical...
What Does It Feel Like When You Have High Cholesterol?
According to the American Heart Association, cholesterol is a waxy substance sourced from your liver and the foods you eat. Although many people associate "cholesterol" with bad health, it's an essential component which the body uses to build cells and make hormones and vitamins. The problem arises when you have high levels of a certain type of cholesterol.
US health body rules collision sports cause CTE in landmark change
In a move that will have ramifications for collision sports, the US National Institutes of Health has formally acknowledged a causal link between repeated blows to the head and CTE
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Tips to Manage Cholesterol
Diabetes has been shown to be a major risk factor in the development of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, people with diabetes are twice as likely to have a heart attack or stroke. What’s more, these outcomes often are seen at an earlier age than in those without diabetes. What is cholesterol, and what role does it play in this process?
Regular weight training linked to lower risk of death
Regular exercise with weights is linked to a lower risk of death from any cause, with the exception of cancer, according to a new study.The research, published in the journal British Journal of Sports Medicine, also found that a weekly exercise routine that includes both weights and aerobic activities could have an additive effect.Scientists, including those from the National Cancer Institute in Rockville, US, say while current guidelines associate consistent aerobic exercise with a lower risk of death, whether working out with weights might have similar effects has so far been unclear.In the new study, researchers separately and jointly...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Weight Loss Effective for Type 2 Diabetes Remission With Lower Body Weight
Remission of type 2 diabetes — having normal blood glucose levels without taking any glucose-lowering medications — was found to be highly likely among adults whose body weight fell in the normal-weight to slightly overweight range and who lost 10% of their body weight, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes and described in an article at Healio.
cohaitungchi.com
BEST EXERCISES TO FIGHT TYPE 2 DIABETES
Weightlifting and other forms of strength training promote the growth of muscle mass. This muscular growth helps with weight management as it increases the number of calories you burn each day as your workout routine progresses. Strength training can also help regulate blood sugar levels, keeping Type 2 diabetes well under control. Strength training also promotes a better physical response to insulin, improves the way your body uses blood sugar, helps you to lose weight and lowers your risk of heart disease.
