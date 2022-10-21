ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holy Family cast: who's who in the Netflix drama series

By Lucy Buglass
 3 days ago

Want to know more about the Holy Family cast? You've come to the right place.

Holy Family is a thriller on Netflix that has been billed as "steamy" and "dark", following the life of mysterious single mum Gloria and her household who live in the well-off neighborhood of Fuente del Berro, but something's not quite right.

The characters in Holy Family are full of mystery and there are plenty of twists and turns along the way, with many Netflix viewers keen to learn more about them throughout the eight-part series.

Set against a Madrid backdrop, the drama features a great cast of Spanish talent, and we'll be exploring the major players, a bit more about their roles and where you may have seen them before.

So read on to learn more about the Holy Family cast...

Najwa Nimri as Gloria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYRcP_0ii35EZf00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Gloria is the protagonist of Holy Family and she's certainly an interesting individual. Right from the first episode we realise there's more to her than meets the eye, as she's reluctant to have anyone over to her house and she's dismissive about throwing a party for her son, Hugo. But why?

She's played by Najwa Nimri, a Spanish actress and singer who has starred in a number of Spanish films and TV programmes since the 1990s.

Alba Flores as Caterina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfiQD_0ii35EZf00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Caterina is the mother of a four-month-old baby girl, and she is a new arrival to the Fuente del Berro neighborhood. She is married to Germán and seems keen to settle in and meet the locals.

She is played by Spanish actress Alba Flores who is best known for playing Ágata Jiménez / Nairobi in the Netflix hit series Money Heist and has also starred in
The Memory of Water and The Time in Between .

Carla Campra as Aitana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41E6dL_0ii35EZf00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aitana is Gloria's au-pair who helps to care for her youngest child Hugo, and lives in the household to assist Gloria with balancing work and motherhood. She also attends film classes when she's not caring for Hugo.

Carla Campra has also starred in the horror movie Verónica , HBO's 30 Coins, and the TV series A Different View.

Macarena Gómez as Blanca

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbSqu_0ii35EZf00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Blanca is one of Gloria's friends and lives within the Fuente del Berro community. She has a son named Lorenzo and considers herself to be an expert when it comes to the local neighborhood, but can be quite opinionated at times.

She's played by Macarena Gómez who has starred in a huge number of films and TV shows includin g Aurora Borealis , The Black Gloves and has also been in 30 Coins alongside Carla Campra.

Álex García as Germán

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDpeG_0ii35EZf00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Germán is Caterina's husband, who seems to be a polite, funny man, but there's also some mystery surrounding him too after he moves to the neighborhood with his wife Caterina.

He's played by Álex García who has starred in a number of Spanish TV shows such as Tierra de lobos , Sin tetas no hay paraíso and Tiempos de guerra .

Who else stars in Holy Family?

  • Iván Pellicer as Abel
  • Álvaro Rico as Marco
  • Jon Olivares (unnamed role)
  • Laura Laprida (unnamed role)
  • Nicolás Illoro (unnamed role)

Holy Family is available to stream on Netflix now.

