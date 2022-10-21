Read full article on original website
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
New British Pub and Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to CustomersGreyson FTucson, AZ
This Arizona City Is Among The Best In The Country For Halloween
WalletHub ranked the best US cities for Halloween.
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
southernarizonaguide.com
Indian Twist: A Dining Review
A few weeks back, Neighbor Roy gave me a clipping from the Arizona Daily Star newspaper about their recommendations for local dining. On it was a mention of Indian Twist restaurant on East Camp Lowell in Tucson. I asked Roy if he wanted to try it and he said, “Whatever.” So we tried it on a Friday in late October 2022 although it was a bit of a hike from our homes in the Tucson Mountains.
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
UArizona Homecoming Parade not coming back this year
The parade was last held in 2019. It was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The parade won't be reinstated this year.
KOLD-TV
Hemp homes: cooler, safer building could be in Arizona’s future
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A house that basically heats and cools itself, doesn’t catch fire, and helps reverse climate change may sound too good to be true. That’s what Tucson general contractor Micaela Machado hears from people when she describes homes made with hemp lime. ”You...
Come to the Empire Ranch Cowboy Festival in Sonoita
The Empire Ranch Foundation (ERF) Cowboy Festival held Saturday and Sunday, November 5 and 6, 2022, in Sonoita, Arizona, is the Empire Ranch Foundation’s annual public event celebrating Arizona’s Western history and culture. The Cowboy Festival celebrates 21 years in 2022. More than 3,000 visitors come to the ranch yearly for this rain-or-shine event. Guests enjoy history and culture demonstrations, ranch life exhibits, and activities for children, along with numerous skilled artisans and speakers Western heritage demonstrations, arena and livestock exhibits, cowboy cooking, and Western music and entertainment. A $20 parking donation per vehicle is requested.
KOLD-TV
Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Oct. 23, 2021, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in downtown Tucson with some friends on a Saturday morning. The accident left him with broken bones, a punctured lung and a serious brain injury. It...
fox10phoenix.com
Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent
TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
thisistucson.com
This Tucson man has a worldwide following thanks to his work in sustainability
Tucson's 2022 summer temperatures peaked at 111 degrees on June 16, but the scorching heat didn't faze Charles Collins' backyard vegetable garden. That's because it was only 77 degrees inside the hydroponic garden, thanks to an underground water reservoir and a solar-powered chiller and pump. Collins, an astronomer by trade,...
KTAR.com
University of Arizona to offer language training for Department of Defense
PHOENIX — The University of Arizona announced Thursday the new Language Training Center program in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Defense. The training center, only one of nine in the country, will give language and culture training for critical and strategic areas, offering classes in person and virtually, the school announced in a press release.
azbigmedia.com
ArchWell Health plans 13 senior care facilities in Arizona
High quality senior care will soon be accessible to communities throughout Arizona as 13 innovative primary care health centers open across the Phoenix Metro and Tucson areas. ArchWell Health, a healthcare company providing an advanced model of value-based primary healthcare services to Medicare-eligible seniors, has announced this expansion as part of its significant growth into the southwest region of the U.S.
KOLD-TV
TPD: Ambulance involved in crash near Flowing Wells
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a wreck involving an ambulance took place on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers say the collision took place near Prince Road and North Runway. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
How to prepare your pipes ahead of freezing temps
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A freeze warning in effect for parts of southern Arizona overnight Monday, Oct. 24. Even though Tucson is not in freezing territory yet, Charles Zimmerman, Plumbing Sales Manager at Strongbuilt Plumbing, Air and Solar said people need to start preparing their pipes now for the hard freeze.
KOLD-TV
Doctors warn about unusually high RSV cases in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Doctors are on high alert. Across the country and here in Arizona, health experts say we’re on track to have an unprecedented rise in RSV cases. RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is an illness that affects the nose, throat and lungs. Anyone can...
KOLD-TV
Crash closes road, injures driver on Grant, Oracle
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road is closed after a single vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Authorities say the driver of the vehicle crashed into a light pole, knocking it into the road. Eastbound traffic has been shut down. The...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian hit, killed on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One woman died after she was hit by a car on Tucson’s south side early Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders were called to Country Club Road and Transcon Way, where they found the victim and tried to perform life-saving measures. Ultimately, she died at the scene.
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
KOLD-TV
Man dies days after wreck on Tucson’s east side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has died after he was involved in a wreck between two cars on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. Tucson police said they were called around 6:30 p.m. to the area near Wilmot Road and Grant Road in response to a crash between a blue 2018 Subaru Impreza and a black 2009 BMW 335i.
