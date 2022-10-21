Growth Breakfast tackles transportation obstacles

Highways and bridges were the key points of topic Thursday morning — specifically how to fund the care and keeping of them long term in rural Minnesota.

During the Owatonna Chamber Growth Breakfast, hosted by the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism at Torey’s Restaurant and Bar, local and state leaders joined the Minnesota Transportation Alliance to address the state of transportation and infrastructure in the area.

While a slew of topics of were discussed, the overall theme that remained throughout the morning was the crucial need for sustainable, reliable funding to be made available to rural communities when it comes to maintaining their roads, bridges and other vital means of transportation.

“We want to make sure transportation is on the minds of legislators as they think about the next legislative session, because it is so important to businesses, to moving freight and to moving people,” said Alliance Executive Director Margaret Donahoe, who has been hosting a number of similar forums around the state in recent months. “We want to make sure we build on the work that has been done in the last few years.”

Donahoe noted the expansion of Highway 14 — both from Owatonna to Dodge Center which was completed last year and the current project from New Ulm to Nicollet, scheduled for completion next year — as one of the major successes for transportation in Minnesota in recent years.

Because a bonding bill was not passed in the most recent legislative session, which Donahoe said left many transportation projects without appropriate funding, directly related to needing a supplemental budget to match federal dollars made available through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.

“[The Minnesota Department of Transportation] has had to do some creative managing of funds to try to make sure we don’t lose federal funds, because there was no action at the Legislature on that issue,” she said. “Now we’re going to have even more pressure to have a bonding bill to deal with a lot of the projects that didn’t get funding that are now going to be even more expensive, and there will be more demands and more projects put forward for that bonding bill.”

Mike Dougherty, director of public engagement and communications for MnDOT District 6, also presented at the event, doubling down on the need for long-term funding in terms of infrastructure and transportation. Because MnDOT typically plans 10-plus years out, he said a lack of funding can not only hinder their projects, but cripple growing communities.

“As communities grow, they have to expand their transportation system,” Dougherty said. “There’s often not funding available, or it takes a lot of gymnastics to get funding arranged.”

Dougherty said bridge funding is also a significant need coming up, noting a bridge failure that took place in Dodge County earlier this year that luckily resulted in no injuries, but clearly needs to be addressed. Guy Kolnhofer, the engineer for Dodge County, agreed the failure is a prime example of how critical it is to secure funding for smaller communities in rural Minnesota, adding they are expecting anywhere from a 7-11% decrease in state aid next year.

“With fuel costs increasing and materials increasing, that is going to be a big hit for us,” Kolnhofer said.

Both State Sen. John Jasinski and State Rep. John Petersburg were in attendance, touching briefly on their own priorities for transportation funding if they were to be re-elected in November. The legislators agreed there needs to be creative solutions to finding ways to redirect funding to infrastructure, specifically for Greater Minnesota and towns with populations under 5,000.

Both of their challengers, Kate Falvey for State Senate District 19 and Dr. Abdulahi Ali Osman for State House District 19B, were invited to attend the event and speak to the crowd but did not respond.

