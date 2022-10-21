ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stlmag.com

El Catrin slated to open in early November in South St. Louis

A festive addition from the team behind La Catrina is coming to South City early next month: sibling restaurant El Catrin is slated to open at 6902 Morganford, in the former Hilltop Inn space. The Provenance. At La Catrina, the namesake is the grand dame of Mexico, whose skeletal visage...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

New fall tours nearly sold out

The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the new Fall Color and River Road History Tours have been wildly popular. Announced in late-August, all but the final weekend of tours have sold out. There are a limited number of tickets available for November 3 & 4.
GRAFTON, IL
flovalleynews.com

Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin

It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
urbanreviewstl.com

Former St. Liborius Church Complex Fits Beautifully in the Street Grid

A major reason why I decided to make St. Louis my home back in August 1990 was the complex street grid and the buildings that neatly fit into it. One of the finest examples of fitting into our decidedly non-orthogonal street grid is the former St. Liborius Church complex, bounded by Hogan, North Market & 18th streets. This is where two different grids collided (View in Google Maps). When two grids of different orientations met the result was often awkward — this created very interesting buildings on non-rectangular sites. The views looking down streets as they bend into another grid alignment can be spectacular.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

The St. Louis area is in mourning after the nation's latest deadly school shooting

Chad Davis is a 2016 graduate of Truman State University where he studied Public Communication and English. At Truman State, Chad served as the executive producer of the on-campus news station, TMN Television. In 2017, Chad joined the St. Louis Public Radio team as the fourth Race and Culture Diversity Fellow. Chad is a native of St. Louis and is a huge hip- hop, r&b, and pop music fan. He also enjoys graphic design, pop culture, film, and comedy.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely Super 8 hotel forced to close parts of the building

(Pevely) Due to safety concerns, the Super 8 hotel in Pevely has closed the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building, as well as the pool and workout area. During an inspection by the Pevely Building Inspector last week, he discovered the condition of the trusses is more compromised than what was initially visible. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says they had to take action.
nextstl.com

McKinley Heights 18 Apartments Planned

The Beulah Company is planning to build four new buildings at 1812-1820 Geyer in the McKinley Heights neighborhood. Three of the buildings contain 4 two-story units and one building has six two-story units. This is a configuration not seen often (if ever?) in the region. Two stacked two-story apartments. The lower unit is accessed via stairs down to the basement, while the upper is accessed from the ground floor, then stairs up to the second floor. The upper units have balconies. The architect is Jason Plough of Gateway Architecture LLC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Here’s when ‘A Little Hi’ opens in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. — The team behind Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and Chicken Out are bringing a new restaurant concept to the St. Louis area. A Little Hi will serve up Hi-Pointe's signature burgers, milkshakes and fries at a 2,000-square-foot space in Ballwin, according to a news release from the restaurant. The "fun-sized" version of the popular burger joint will open Sunday, Oct. 23 at 15069 Manchester Road, just off of Old Route 66.
BALLWIN, MO
KMOV

Laclede’s Landing sees car and building break-ins over weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a series of building and car break-ins at Laclede’s Landing. Police have one person in custody but believe there could be more suspects. Over the last few months, violence has been on the rise in this area after a homeless encampment popped up there. Residents and even visitors said they have concerns.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy