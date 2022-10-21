Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Camp Anderson Fear Fest underway in Tyrone
TYRONE, Pa (WTAJ) — Things got spooky in Tyrone on Saturday, and if you missed out, you still have another shot! With Halloween in the air, Camp Anderson held their annual Fear Fest to get people in the holiday spirit. The fest ran on Friday and Saturday and will run again on Friday, Oct. 28 […]
Ex-teacher brings retro classroom vibe to new School House Bakery in Unity
Shoppers have a new option for sweet treats in Unity, with the Oct. 7 opening of the School House Bakery in the Latrobe 30 Plaza. Display cases are filled with grab-and-go cookies, brownies, scones, cupcakes, small cakes, muffins, seasonally flavored cinnamon rolls and more, all baked on site. Young patrons...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Jefferson County Photo of the Day
Congratulations to Punxsutawney Rec and Respite Club on winning the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Courtesy of Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
Way Fruit Farm’s last fall hurrah
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – This weekend the Way Fruit Farm of Port Matilda will be hosting its last fall hurrah. The events will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 from 3 – 7 p.m. and then on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. There will be apple picking, stop in the […]
Mifflin County woman celebrates 103rd birthday
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate veteran made a very special birthday on Thursday, and she’s pretty special in her own right. Ada Kuhn of Lewistown, Mifflin County received birthday wishes from county commissioners who declared Thursday as Ada Khun day. Kuhn is 103 years young, born on Oct. 20, 1919. She enlisted in the […]
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
Here are winners and highlights from the Tussey Mountainback Relay and Ultramarathon
Solo runners and relay teams tackled the 50-mile course and new 50K course in Rothrock State Forest.
Village of Hope holds ribbon cutting ceremony for first completed home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Donors, local government leaders, and future residents of the Village of Hope celebrated independent living with a ribbon cutting for the first completed homes at the West Decatur, Boggs Township location. The ribbon-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 20. “This occasion marks the first of about 50 homes at […]
Red Cross blood drive to honor life of Punxsy man who lost battle with cancer
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive in Punxsutawney to honor the life of a man who passed away from blood cancer. The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Punxsutawney VFW on Maple Avenue. The Red Cross […]
Russell family protest to raise awareness for officer safety
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The family of fallen Blair County correctional officer Rhonda Russell protested outside the prison Thursday, Oct. 20 to raise awareness for officer safety. Approximately ten members of her family and friend stood outside with signs that read “Justice for Rhonda” or “She Didn’t Know.” Russell was killed on duty during a […]
‘They are not alone.’ Centre County couple starts support group for COVID survivors, caretakers
Months after Ted Edwards spent 85 days at Mount Nittany Medical Center, his wife Michelle looked for ways to help support others in similar situations.
Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
Learn more about the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– People of all ages who enjoy the outdoors are invited to visit an event and learn more about trails the five National Parks of Western Pennsylvania (WEPA). At the Staple Bend Tunnel located at 1189 Beech Hill Road in Johnstown, on Friday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. will be a one-hour event […]
Missing Indiana County teen last seen in Ebensburg
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for an Indiana County teen they say went missing in Cambria County. Hayden Garreffa, 19, of East Wheatfield Township, was last seen in Ebensburg Borough, according to State Troopers Steve Limani and Cliff Greenfield. Anyone who may have information about Garreffa or his whereabouts is asked […]
Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
Crews handle Blair County farm fire, explosions
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were quick to respond to a farm fire where they had to deal with various explosions due to the flames. The fire started Friday afternoon along Piney Creek Road inside of two storage buildings. The Williamsburg Volunteer Fire Chief at the scene said that it was two storage buildings […]
$200k wood chipper machine vandalized in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for the suspect(s) that reportedly damaged a $200,000 wood chipper from a logging contractor. Sometime between Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 12 at 11:29 a.m., an unknown person(s) damaged A.M. Logging’s wood chipper, state police announced Friday. The equipment was located at the 10400 […]
