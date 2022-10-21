Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Businesses Hold Fundraiser for Fallen Officers' Families, PD
Communities across the state are continuing to come together to support and honor two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty earlier this month. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call. A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, was shot and returned fire. Iurato took down the suspect with a single shot.
Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food
A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
15-Year-Old Stabs Parent With Pocket Knife At Winsted Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 on Pratt Street. According to Chief William Fitzgerald of the Winchester Police, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at...
Eyewitness News
Man drove over victim several times in Southington cabaret parking lot
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for repeatedly driving over another man in a cabaret parking lot in Southington last week. Jason Feldblum, 49, was charged with driving under the influence and could face more charges, according to police. Officers said the victim was found with a large...
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over CT Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
Bristol Press
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
iheart.com
Police Investigate Car Break At Police Headquarters
Four teenagers are facing charges in connection to the theft of a Springfield police cruiser. The Springfield Police Department says the vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Friday near Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets. T. The juveniles were picked up in the Indian Orchard neighborhood on Saturday for allegedly attempting...
iheart.com
Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region
Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
milfordmirror.com
Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment
MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
westportlocal.com
Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting
The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund
SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
Glastonbury jewelers create charity bracelet to support Bristol Police Heroes Fund
GLASTONBURY, Conn. — Local businesses continue to step up to support the families of fallen Bristol officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Glastonbury-based Baribault Jewelers and The Power to B Collection have created a commemorative “Thin Blue Line” bracelet. The design features a power word...
2 teens accused of firing gun over highway in Southington, stolen car seized
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two teens were arrested in Southington in connection to a stolen car and shots fired incident in the town. Police said on Oct. 23 at 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to Garden Path Florist on Shuttle Meadow Road for the report of a suspicious car in the parking lot. Police identified […]
Eyewitness News
Video shows large reckless driving gathering in Wethersfield HomeGoods parking lot
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Reckless drivers have become a problem in Wethersfield, according to neighbors. Channel 3 obtained video from a viewer that showed drivers in the parking lot of HomeGoods on the Silas Deane Highway, speeding, and doing doughnuts and burnouts. It happened Saturday night. According to the...
Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary
VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
mycitizensnews.com
Naugatuck police blotter
Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:. TATIANA LAGRAVE, 53, 18 Barnum Court, Naugatuck, threatening second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 10. DANIEL RAMIREZ, 44, 60 Stone Road, Burlington, violation of standing crime protective order. FRANK BENEDETTO, 26, 143 Falls Road, Bethany, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 11. JENNIFER FOGARTY, 46,...
