Bristol, CT

NBC Connecticut

Bristol Businesses Hold Fundraiser for Fallen Officers' Families, PD

Communities across the state are continuing to come together to support and honor two Bristol police officers who died in the line of duty earlier this month. Lt. Dustin Demonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were shot and killed while responding to a 911 call. A third officer, Officer Alec Iurato, was shot and returned fire. Iurato took down the suspect with a single shot.
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money. The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton. On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police.
GROTON, CT
iheart.com

Police Investigate Car Break At Police Headquarters

Four teenagers are facing charges in connection to the theft of a Springfield police cruiser. The Springfield Police Department says the vehicle was found crashed and abandoned on Friday near Bowdoin and Lincoln Streets. T. The juveniles were picked up in the Indian Orchard neighborhood on Saturday for allegedly attempting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Missing Teen In Danger- May Be In Region

Raynham Police are asking you to be alert and help them find a sixteen-year-old girl who may be in danger and could be headed to Springfield, Massachusetts, Provincetown or Maine. Police in Raynham say Colleen Weaver may be in danger. They don’t' say why. She was reported missing a week...
RAYNHAM, MA
milfordmirror.com

Police: Farmington woman, 37, found dead in Milford apartment

MILFORD — A city man is facing several charges after police say a woman was found dead in his apartment this month. Milford police said Tuesday a 37-year-old Farmington woman was found dead in a Schooner Lane apartment on Oct. 11. Police did not release the woman's name or cause of death.
MILFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting

The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
WESTPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton gift shop's custom coffee mugs help Bristol heroes fund

SHELTON — When Bryan Lizotte learned about the Oct. 12 shooting that left two Bristol police officers dead and another injured, he was shocked. “I thought ‘This is crazy,’” said Lizotte, owner of Shelton Gift Boutique in the heart of Shelton’s downtown. “You go to work, and you expect to come home. Those poor families. They know there are risks involved, of course, but you don’t expect to be ambushed.”
SHELTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged in Tractor Supply store burglary

VERNON — Police have made an arrest in connection with the burglary of the local Tractor Supply that occurred about a year ago using a necklace found at the scene, according to an affidavit. Alphonso Williams, 55, of Hartford, was charged Friday with third-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Naugatuck police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:. TATIANA LAGRAVE, 53, 18 Barnum Court, Naugatuck, threatening second-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, disorderly conduct, Oct. 10. DANIEL RAMIREZ, 44, 60 Stone Road, Burlington, violation of standing crime protective order. FRANK BENEDETTO, 26, 143 Falls Road, Bethany, larceny sixth-degree, Oct. 11. JENNIFER FOGARTY, 46,...
NAUGATUCK, CT

