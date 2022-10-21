ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bham Now

Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group

The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step

Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
wvtm13.com

BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade

CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
CALERA, AL
thehomewoodstar.com

2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year

Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Bham Now

How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood

The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
vestaviavoice.com

Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills

Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
cahabasun.com

Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor

Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater

The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre

It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy