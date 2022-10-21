Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, Alabama
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in Birmingham
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of 'Spoke Locations'
Bham Now
Birmingham’s Historic Steiner Building sold to local investment group
The Steiner Building, one of Birmingham’s oldest and most iconic buildings, was sold on October 18th for $3,180,000. The four-story, 23,625 square-foot historic, office building at 15 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd N in downtown Birmingham was purchased by Steiner Building Partnership. The partnership plans to renovate the entire 2nd floor and a portion of the third floor. The building will be fully leased upon completion of renovations.
Bham Now
BREAKING: Birmingham amphitheater funding clears first step
Last week, Birmingham erupted in equal parts excitement and frustration with the announcement of a proposed $50 million amphitheater in North Birmingham. On Monday, October 24, local leaders reached an agreement with the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau to support the amphitheater—clearing the first step in the process.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
Shelby Reporter
Asking for nothing in return
Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
wvtm13.com
BCS hosts Magic City Marching Band Festival
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — High school students from across Birmingham had a chance to show off their musical talents on Sunday afternoon. Carver High School played host to the 34th annual Magic City Marching Band Festival. "It is just so awesome to see them out here, doing all that they...
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
Shelby Reporter
Calera announces date for Christmas Village and Parade
CALERA — Calera Parks and Recreation has announced an earlier time for the 2022 Calera Christmas Village, which precedes the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The Christmas Village will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Calera Courtyard downtown behind the shops along Alabama 25 and U.S. 31. Public parking for the courtyard is accessible via 17th Avenue.
thehomewoodstar.com
2 longtime Homewood businesses close this year
Two Homewood businesses that have been in the city for more than 50 years are closing their doors this year. Huffstutler’s Hardware will be closing its doors after 85 years of business, and Nabeel’s Cafe and Market closed its doors after 50 years. “It’s sad,” said Gracie Salmen,...
Comeback Town: Vestavia geezer stunned by Birmingham’s leap into 21st Century
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Malcolm Carmichael. My friend, Mike Buchanan, and I, both mature residents of suburbs south of the city, read the hype and wondered: what’s riding the Xpress really like?. Is it...
Bham Now
How one new group can help you become a homeowner—workshop Oct. 27, 5PM in Homewood
The path to homeownership can be a rocky one, especially for historically marginalized groups. To smooth the way, RealtySouth and its affiliates, CanopyTitle and Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC, have created a new Belonging Council. Their goal: to promote diversity and inclusion among employees and the people they serve so that everyone knows they belong. Keep reading to learn all about it, including a homebuying workshop at La Perla Nayarita in Homewood October 27 at 5PM.
vestaviavoice.com
Charles Kessler bringing luxury subdivision near Vestavia Hills
Developer Charles Kessler has plans to build 11 homes, in addition to one already built, on Sicard Hollow Road just outside the limits of Vestavia Hills, to create “Sicard Hollow Farms,” a luxury subdivision. The subdivision will be located at 4401 Sicard Hollow Road and will sit next...
cahabasun.com
Trussville council regular approaches city business with humor
Trussville City Hall was packed Aug. 9, the night the Trussville City Council decided the fate of the Glendale Farms Preserve development. Richard Epstein walked in 10 minutes before the meeting began, because they are typically sparsely attended, and looked for a seat. “Glad everyone came to see me,” he...
wbrc.com
Druid Hills community reacts to amphitheater
The University of Alabama football team is in its bye week ranked sixth in the nation with a 7-1 record. On Monday, Bama head coach Nick Saban was the guest speaker at the Monday Morning Quarterback Club in Birmingham and talked on a variety of topics.
wvtm13.com
Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey to retire after 35 years at WVTM 13
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 Chief Meteorologist Jerry Tracey announced Monday that he plans to retire in December, capping a 47-year career in broadcasting. On Dec. 9, Tracey will deliver his final weather forecast after 35 years at WVTM 13 – making him the longest-tenured chief meteorologist in the station’s 73-year history. Tracey also holds the distinction of being the longest-tenured chief meteorologist at a single station in the history of local television in Birmingham.
Food court for food trucks coming to downtown Birmingham starting Monday
Birmingham attorney and retail developer Eric Guster has a new vision for downtown, a food court specifically designed for food trucks. Guster purchased the property at 1104 3rd Ave. North last year, which used to be a Waffle House, in order to create a space specially designed food trucks to gather and sell to hungry patrons.
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Elias Hendricks III to Bring His Classical Male Vocal Quartet to Lyric Theatre
It was at the age of 15 that Elias Hendricks III first felt his inspiration. He remembers seeing a group of three Black tenors perform at the Alabama Theater in downtown Birmingham and wanting to be like that group – Three Mo’ Tenors just as he was beginning his own career as a budding singer in styles as varied as that group’s, which encompassed everything from soul and blues to opera.
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wbrc.com
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early; all after school activities cancelled. Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Bessemer City...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County judgeship
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
