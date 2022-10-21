Read full article on original website
Pocatello captures 4A District 5 crown with 31-7 win over Century
Dave Spillett ducked just in time, avoiding the deluge of water headed his way. The Pocatello teenagers in charge of the operation, carrying a giant Gatorade container, were not fazed. They loaded back up and charged back toward their head coach, determined to celebrate this 31-7 win over Century by dousing him with whatever water remained in the container. When they unloaded that, Spillett side-stepped it. “Sneaky-fast, that’s what I am,” Spillett said with a laugh. “Might have pulled a muscle.” ...
Carcasses of big game animals left to waste near Rockland and Inkom
Idaho Fish and Game reported two separate incidents of big game animals being shot and left to waste, according to two press releases from Idaho Fish and Game. The first incident was reported in Rockland. The carcass was found skinned and quartered. Fish and Game said it was either a large deer or a small elk, but there was no head help identify it. The animal was found west of Big Canyon Road near a group of trees.
Search underway for missing East Idaho hunter
Emergency responders and volunteers have been searching all weekend for a local hunter who disappeared last week. The Missing Juvenile & Adults in Idaho group has identified the missing hunter as Michael Faller, 73, of Idaho Falls. The Butte County Sheriff's Office posted via Facebook that Faller was reported missing last week in the North Creek Road area off the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe, a small community...
Missing: South Idaho Teen Last Contact Oct 12
A southeast Idaho teenager is missing and hasn't had contact with family since October 12, 2022. Have you seen Marco Mejia?. Marco Mejia's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse archives active cases from throughout the state. There are currently more than 50 youths under the age of eighteen that are listed on the website.
Massive 1,000-pound bull moose removed from local neighborhood
Some American Falls residents received quite the surprise on Tuesday morning: A massive bull moose was wandering around in their residential neighborhood. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, the moose had been sighted near Hillcrest Elementary School. While authorities were working on capturing the bull, no student was allowed outside for recess. American Falls police and Power County sheriff’s deputies had contained the moose to Sunbeam...
Police: Motorcyclist tased after leading officers on high-speed chase, driving through yard with child present
IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist who drove twice the speed limit in an attempt to escape an Idaho State Police trooper’s traffic stop reportedly drove through a yard where a child was playing. A probable cause affidavit states the trooper attempted to stop Benjamin Storer, 39, after Storer was seen driving 100 mph on U.S. 20. Storer reportedly ignored the police siren and lights and took an exit to Hitt...
Spooky season a busy time for Gem State Medium Liz Rivera
IDAHO FALLS — As summer melts into fall and the calendar turns to October, those who have passed out of this life are on a lot of peoples’ minds. That means Liz Rivera of Idaho Falls has a lot going on this time of year. Rivera, who goes...
One injured in three-vehicle wreck that shut down local highway
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that temporarily shut down Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs on Friday night. The wreck occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday on Highway 30 near Old Oregon Trail Road. Idaho State Police confirmed one person was transported via ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. ...
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello reopens after project completion
POCATELLO — The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in Pocatello recently hosted its grand reopening after closing during a construction project. The store’s manager Beth Huston said they were able to raise the money for the project through several grants, including the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the city. “We were able to raise quite a bit of funding starting with the city of Pocatello’s CDBG grant,” she...
Pocatello police arrest two suspects for reportedly vandalizing LDS church buildings
UPDATE FROM POCATELLO POLICE: Today, the Pocatello Police Department Street Crimes Unit located and arrested 2 suspects in connection with the vandalism that had occurred at the LDS Church located on S. 7th Ave. The original vandalism occurred on October 14, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY POCATELLO — The Church of Jesus Christ...
Dangerous fugitive arrested in same Pocatello apartment that saw SWAT standoff earlier this month
POCATELLO — U.S. Marshals and police arrested a dangerous fugitive on Friday in the same north Pocatello apartment that was at the center of a SWAT standoff earlier this month. Fugitive Adam Lloyd Vallely, 27, of Blackfoot, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a unit in the apartment complex on the 1800 block of West Quinn Road that has become well known to law enforcement, the Marshals reported. When...
Police: Local man, juvenile arrested for vandalizing LDS church buildings
POCATELLO — A local man and a male juvenile were arrested Thursday in connection to the vandalism at two The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buildings adjacent to Caldwell Park on Oct. 14. Jakob Andrew McCormick, 21, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony malicious injury to property for causing over $1,000 worth of damage to property and equipment inside the buildings, according to police reports and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Friday. ...
Police: Manhunt underway for armed suspect in connection to possible abduction of child near Pocatello school
POCATELLO — An intense police manhunt is underway for an allegedly armed individual who possibly abducted a child in the area of Alameda Middle School on Thursday afternoon. The good news is that the child involved in the possible abduction is safe, police said. The child was located by police in the area of Olympus Drive and Pocatello Creek Road over 90 minutes after the possible abduction. ...
New details released about crash that killed Idaho Falls woman
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police have released additional details about a crash that left one woman dead in Idaho Falls on Friday evening. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Hitt Road/25th East and John Adams Parkway. ISP Sgt. Blake Higley says a car...
Abduction suspect is armed and still on the loose, police say in new update
The following is an update from the Pocatello Police Department. Upon receiving further information, it is believed the possible abduction occurred in the area of Alameda Middle School at approximately 3:40 p.m. Further information obtained leads us to believe the person of interest is a slender male, unknown race, wearing...
NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens
NeighborWorks Pocatello will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Oct. 25 at 5:15 p.m. for a new 49-unit apartment complex for low-income senior citizens. The post NeighborWorks Pocatello to break ground on apartment complex for low-income senior citizens appeared first on Local News 8.
Pocatello Police Make Arrests in Church Vandalism Case
Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week. On Friday, October 14 around 3:30 a.m., two churches in the area of South 7th Avenue and Lewis Street were vandalized.The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building was broken into.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man who runs a bike-building nonprofit for kids
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about Robert, a man living in Pocatello. It said:. Robert runs a non-profit program that provides...
Idaho Cold Cases: SkulI Positively Identified Through Forensic Genealogy 36 Years After Being Discovered
POCATELLO - A skull of an unknown victim found in Oneida County in October 1986 has now been positively identified 36 years later thanks to forensic genealogy. In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim, 400-500 yds away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. 12-year-old Tina Anderson and 15-year-old Patricia Campbell were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration.
