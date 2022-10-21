ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KQED

‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets

Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Laura Palmer is Coming to San Francisco

There are two kinds of people in this world: one who hears the following piece of music and feels nothing, and one who’s immediately transported to a strange, mythical world:. That’s the theme to Twin Peaks, the short-lived 1990-1991 TV show. People often say that Twin Peaks invented prestige...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour

HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayview.com

Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition

One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area company joins Ye backlash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC San Diego

Vallejo Rapper LaRussell, Momo's Cafe Offer ‘Pay-What-You-Want' Menu

LaRussell, a rapper from Vallejo will help customers pay their bills if they eat at one of his favorite local restaurants. LaRussell tweeted Wednesday that he bought out Vallejo restaurant Momo's Cafe for the rest of the year. From Oct. 24 until the end of the year, Momo's Cafe will...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday

OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities

VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe

VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
VALLEJO, CA
beyondchron.org

Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?

Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

The Golden Goose is dead

Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen

A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
OAKLAND, CA

