Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay AreaNews Breaking LIVESan Jose, CA
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
The Uncomfortable Truth of The Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896Diana
Eat at Gotts on November 16 to Help Donate $10k+ to Bay Area SchoolsThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
KQED
‘We R Here’ Offers Unflinching Snapshots of Life on East Bay Streets
Oakland documentary editor and director Kyung Lee is, to coin a phrase, a FIMBY. As in “film in my back yard.”. “It’s not like I intended to make a film about homelessness,” Lee says of her new film We R Here. “The encampment was so close to where I live, so I was giving out water, sandwiches, garbage bags, that type of thing, and I got to know them. All of them told me that they were looking for work. I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help them?’”
KQED
Laura Palmer is Coming to San Francisco
There are two kinds of people in this world: one who hears the following piece of music and feels nothing, and one who’s immediately transported to a strange, mythical world:. That’s the theme to Twin Peaks, the short-lived 1990-1991 TV show. People often say that Twin Peaks invented prestige...
KTVU FOX 2
Lil Nas X 'made it rain' on drag performers at SF Oasis this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO - On the weekend his ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ made its way to San Francisco's Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, rapper Lil Nas X was seen among the audience at the city's premiere cabaret, drag, and burlesque nightclub, Oasis. The rapper, né Montero Lamar Hill, was seen...
kblx.com
Win Tickets: The Soul II Soul Tour
HOW TO WIN – WEEK of 10/24:. Tuesday-Friday with Freska and Rudy during the 5:55am Hit List. • CALL 415-888-1029 when you hear the cue to call. • CALLER 25 WINS a pair of tickets to “The Soul II Soul Tour”. 102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. On-Air...
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point rhyme-sayer Footz da Beast is lyrically steppin on his opposition
One of the City’s hometown heroes who does not get a enough credit for his contribution to Bay Area Hip Hop is the always recording, and performing, Hunters Point lyrical terrorist and Livewire Records artist Footz da Beast. While the City is holding the Northern California Hip Hop title, it is only right for the San Francisco Bay View to cover one of the members of the elite team of wordsmiths that is holding the San Francisco flag in Hip Hop. For those that don’t know about bruh, he is very articulate and insightful about his life in this exclusive interview.
Bay Area company joins Ye backlash
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gap Inc., which is headquartered on San Francisco’s waterfront, is the latest company to cut its ties with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West due to his manifold antisemitic remarks. Gap’s partnership with Ye had ended in September; however, now the company is removing all products associated with him from […]
Beloved century-old Oakland staple sells final pastry
Nearly 100 people were queued up along Telegraph Avenue at 9 a.m. waiting to buy the last of the butter cookies, bear claws, pies and other cherished baked goods from “A Taste of Denmark” – an Oakland staple for 93 years.
Bob’s Donuts to Open Two New Bay Area Locations
The 62-year-old donut shop is expanding outside of San Francisco, opening in Mill Valley this year and in San Jose in 2023.
NBC San Diego
Vallejo Rapper LaRussell, Momo's Cafe Offer ‘Pay-What-You-Want' Menu
LaRussell, a rapper from Vallejo will help customers pay their bills if they eat at one of his favorite local restaurants. LaRussell tweeted Wednesday that he bought out Vallejo restaurant Momo's Cafe for the rest of the year. From Oct. 24 until the end of the year, Momo's Cafe will...
Beloved bakery in Oakland set to close Sunday
OAKLAND -- An iconic Oakland bakery which first opened in 1929 will be closing after this weekend.It's the end of the line for A Taste of Denmark and heartbroken customers say when it leaves it will be taking a part of Oakland along with it.From the fruit Danish to the Scandanavian butter cookies to the German chocolate cakes, the old-fashioned feel of A Taste of Denmark has drawn loyal customers of all ages from all over the Bay Area. Wayne Young first started going there as a kid."I've been coming here since 1975. I was five years old," he...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KTVU FOX 2
Pay what you want to eat at Vallejo cafe
VALLEJO, Calif. - Customers at Momo's Cafe in Vallejo can pay what they want to eat breakfast and lunch through the end of the year. The novel arrangement is made possible by rapper LaRussell, a Vallejo rapper who is picking up the tab for hungry diners. Co-owner Manny Melendrez says...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
Jewish Bay Area leaders call for all companies to cut ties with Kanye West
Following Adidas’ lead, Jewish elected leaders from the Bay Area are calling on all companies to cut ties with Kanye West over his repeated anti-Semitic comments made on social media.
beyondchron.org
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?
Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
Tech power couple’s $35M San Francisco, Ken Fulk-designed mansion back on market
The Pac Heights home is for sale for $4 million less than it was in 2019.
48hills.org
The Golden Goose is dead
Two times during the 1980s, Mayor Dianne Feinstein personally lectured me about how it was wrong to limit San Francisco’s downtown office development, as our community advocacy coalition, San Franciscans For Reasonable Growth, then proposed due to the resulting impacts on transportation/transit systems, the city’s unmet housing demands, and the loss of San Francisco’s unique spirit and character from ubiquitous displacement of low-rent spaces.
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
Vallejo restaurant, rapper LaRussell offering 'pay-what-you-want' menu to build community
"Vallejo isn't a place people travel all over to be at. But it's becoming that place if we're building infrastructure," LaRussell said. All the pair want - to give back to the place that raised them.
SFist
Saturday Links: Presidio Heights Jeweler Robbed, $6K Worth of Merchandise Stolen
A thief made off with thousands of dollars in jewelry at Mabel Chong Jewelry in SF Wednesday. Mabel Chong, who owns the store, chased after the man who fled with the stolen goods, though she was unable to catch him; a bracelet and gold necklace were taken, which were collectively worth around $6K; the incident was caught on surveillance camera around 12:30 p.m. this past Wednesday. [KRON4]
Comments / 3