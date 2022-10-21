Beaufort, North Carolina, is a romance novelist's dream setting. f a book is hot and trending, chances are I will not want to read it. But then I traveled to Beaufort, a town of around 4,000 people in North Carolina’s Inner Banks. And on a walking tour with Hungry Town Tours, I could definitely see myself living here. I’d shop for flowy dresses emblazoned with tropical-flower motifs at Island Proper Boutique, decorate my dining table with linens scooped up at Beaufort Linen Co., and learn to build wooden boats at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. (For real: there’s a “build-a-boat-in-a-day course.) I’d stroll the waterfront or Front Street at sunset with my boyfriend.

BEAUFORT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO