Around Town: MumFeast Photo Gallery
MumFeast was described in a press release as restaurant dining, food trucks, artisans, shopping, seven musicians, and a wine garden by Melissa Riggle, Director of Craven County Tourism and Development. If you missed it, Middle Street (200-300 blocks) and Pollock Street (300-400 blocks) were closed for the festivities. Here are...
People gathered in Bear Grass to help with one thing – Chicken Mull
BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - The annual chicken mull fundraising festival happened Saturday afternoon, and one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the school and fire department. There was live music, vendors, attractions, and chicken mull at the festival. Other activities included a classic car show and a poultry...
The 24th annual Smoke on the Water names chili and BBQ champions
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Smoke on the Water event wrapped up in Washington Saturday with new chili and BBQ winners. Eric Johnson, a Washington resident, told me what he liked best about the festival. “Ahh, just smelling, quite frankly, smelling all the food,” said Johnson. The BBQ competition...
How Novelists Made This the Most Romantic Place in the U.S.
Beaufort, North Carolina, is a romance novelist's dream setting. f a book is hot and trending, chances are I will not want to read it. But then I traveled to Beaufort, a town of around 4,000 people in North Carolina’s Inner Banks. And on a walking tour with Hungry Town Tours, I could definitely see myself living here. I’d shop for flowy dresses emblazoned with tropical-flower motifs at Island Proper Boutique, decorate my dining table with linens scooped up at Beaufort Linen Co., and learn to build wooden boats at the Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. (For real: there’s a “build-a-boat-in-a-day course.) I’d stroll the waterfront or Front Street at sunset with my boyfriend.
Pups, Pours & Poses coming to Washington’s Pitt Street Brewing
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Something unique is coming to Washington. On November 6, from 2-4 pm, Pitt Street Brewing Company on the Pamlico will be hosting an event called Pups, Pours & Poses. The event will have pups available for adoption with 100% of proceeds going to the Humane Society. When signing up and buying […]
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Cornbread
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We are wishing you a Happy Friday in the best way we know how, with another Fur Baby Feature!. 5-month-old Cornbread joined Maddie Kerth out on the patio on ENC at Three. She is super friendly and loving. She has been spending some time in a...
‘Tunnel of Terror’ begins Friday in Richlands
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As far as haunted Halloween attractions go, this one is definitely unique. Can you make it through the Tunnel of Terror? Pumpkin patches, haunted attractions The Green Clean Auto Spa is hosting its Tunnel of Terror haunted attraction. This event is not a full car wash. It is just for entertainment […]
North Carolina Community 'Battling' Ducks That 'Poop Everywhere'
One neighbor said the ducks have taken over the community's ponds.
Carteret County launches Operation Green Light for veterans
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Veterans Day approaching, Carteret County is giving the green light for veteran support. Operation Green Light is a national initiative of the National Association of Counties that encourages citizens to honor “all those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom” by showing a green light at their homes and places of business each year from November 7 through 13.
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
Coastal North Carolina neighborhood getting overrun by ducks
NEW BERN, N.C. — A neighborhood near the coast of North Carolina has been taken over by ducks, WCTI reports. Skip Canady has owned his home in New Bern for eight years. He told WCTI he and his neighbors in Surry Downs are frustrated with ducks that are destroying their properties. He said the ducks have overpopulated, and as their number has grown, so have the messes they’ve left in their wake.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
Talkin Trash captures Morehead City Open, NCTA King Mack Tourney for 229,925 payday
MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Open and N.C. Troopers Association King Mackerel Tournament both wrapped up over the weekend with big prizes given out for big fish. Team C-Sick on Talkin Trash, captained by Mike Edwards, netted the biggest payout of the weekend with a $150,000 prize for an aggregate weight of 101.26 pounds between two king mackerels.
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
Warning signs for subscription-based services
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Subscription businesses are growing faster each year, driven by an increase in consumer demand. A new survey by SurePayroll suggests there may be warning signs for the subscription business model. From newspapers, magazines, cassettes and videos. Meal kids, pet supplies, books, and clothing, all of these have been influenced by consumer […]
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Beaufort man facing drug charges following traffic stop
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — On Wednesday, Craven County deputies searched a vehicle after a traffic stop at Hyman Chapel Church on N.C. 101 Highway in Craven County. During the search, deputies retrieved 18 grams of methamphetamine and schedule VI-controlled substance. The driver of the vehicle, 42-year-old Michael Patrick Oneil of Tuttles Grove Road in […]
Pamlico county man arrested for possessing a weapon of mass destruction
Pamlico County — On Friday, October 14, 2022, Pamlico County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of George Bateman, IV, 31, of Reelsboro. Upon arrival, deputies were taken to a bedroom and found Bateman locked inside a closet. Deputies reported that they could smell what they believed to be a flammable liquid. Deputies convinced Bateman to exit the closet and he was taken from the residence and turned over to Pamlico EMS for medical evaluation, then transported to a hospital.
