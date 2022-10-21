Read full article on original website
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Rishi Sunak chosen to be new UK prime minister
The new prime minister of the United Kingdom has been chosen. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak will succeed Liz Truss after Sunak’s final opponent, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the race, CNN reported. Sunak will be the country’s third prime minister in seven weeks. Mordaunt said that “we all...
Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister
Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
Twitter is bowing down to Larry the Cat, Downing Street's Chief Mouser, for outlasting 4 prime ministers
Larry the Cat has been at 10 Downing Street since February 2011. He's worked for David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, and Liz Truss.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Jeremy Hunt is now the most powerful person in British politics – and it’s only a matter of time before he’s our next PM
JEREMY Hunt is a nice chap with few enemies. In the ruthless world of hard-boiled politics, such characteristics were seen as signs of weakness. Not any more, it seems. Today they are considered assets for the man most likely to be our next Prime Minister. Even his single identifiable sin...
Seven crucial mistakes Liz Truss made that saw PM forced out after just 44 days – and the final nail in her coffin
LIZ Truss has thrown in the towel after 44 days of carnage that climaxed in a groundswell of calls for her to quit. The departing Tory leader is the shortest-serving PM in British history - but presided over one of the most tumultuous periods in recent memory. Six weeks of...
Rishi Sunak To Succeed Liz Truss As British Prime Minister
The former Treasury chief makes history as Britain's first prime minister of South Asian descent.
Rishi Sunak poised to win UK prime minister spot after Boris Johnson drops
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is widely expected to secure the U.K. prime minister spot after Boris Johnson dropped out of the race. Sunak is running on economic caution.
Liz Truss lettuce projected onto Westminster hours after prime minister’s resignation
The Liz Truss lettuce was projected onto the Houses of Parliament on the eve of the prime minister’s resignation on Thursday, 20 October.Originally set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star to see which would last the longest, the lettuce or Ms Truss, the vegetable in a wig was beamed onto Westminster just hours after the PM made her announcement.Ms Truss will be the the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with 45 days in office.The lettuce had a shelf life of 10 days.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignationLiz Truss claims she is ‘not a quitter’ before quitting as PM the next day'Tip of the iceberg': Lettuce that outlived Truss premiership makes victory speech
Hunt, Rees-Mogg, Coffey and Johnson all set to lose seats in Labour election landslide, poll says
Jeremy Hunt, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Thérèse Coffey are among 10 cabinet ministers who face losing their seats, according to a poll which found the Conservatives are on course for a general election wipeout.The poll by Opinium, using the MRP method to estimate constituency-level results, projected a 1997-style landslide for Labour, with the party winning 411 seats. The research, commisioned by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), indicated the Conservatives would lose 219 seats to end up on 137, with the Liberal Democrats on 39 seats and SNP on 37. It projected a vote share for Labour of 43 per cent,...
Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM After Chaotic Tenure, Becomes Shortest-Serving UK Leader
Liz Truss is out as UK Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party after just six weeks in office. Truss announced her resignation this morning during a nationally televised address, saying she had informed the King of her move. “I recognize given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” Truss said as she resigned. A Conservative party leadership race will take place in the coming week to find Truss’s replacement. Her successor will be the UK’s third prime minister this year. Truss and her beleaguered government have faced severe pressure from...
UK shrugs as Rishi Sunak becomes first brown PM
In winning the race for UK Conservative leader on Monday, Rishi Sunak will become the first prime minister of colour to govern a country that once ruled India, much of Africa and a great deal beyond. But for many UK South Asians, as with the country at large, the arrival of Britain's first prime minister of colour provoked as much debate about his economic credo as about the colour of his skin.
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Boris Johnson out of race to be next UK prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday he will not run to lead the Conservative Party, ending a short-lived attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago. His withdrawal leaves former Treasury chief...
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
BBC
Liz Truss: Six moments from the PM's six chaotic weeks
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. From her first meeting with the Queen, to the chaos of her mini-budget, her six weeks in power have been a mix of historical moments and self-inflicted political crises. Here are six memorable moments...
Penny Mordaunt drops out of UK prime minister race, handing Rishi Sunak the win
Former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be the U.K.'s next prime minister after former defense minister Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race Monday.
