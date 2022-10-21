ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Miniclip, home of childhood nostalgia, is finally dead

By Imogen Mellor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAT4o_0ii2yfVF00

Boy o' boy this one really hurts to report. Miniclip is dead. The website we all knew and loved as being the ultimate home of entertainment as kids and teens is mostly gone. It's now a hollow shell of what it once was, although Miniclip, the company, lives on. The web browser game website will be remembered as the IT lesson disrupter and the foundation for a love of gaming for many. Rest in peace.

The news circulated Twitter and I, like many others, rushed to see if it was true. And sadly, when you go to Miniclip today, it looks like a random gambling website more than it does a hub of joy and excitement. Only two games remain: 8 Ball Pool and Agar.io. Slim pickings compared to what it once was.

Two factors probably led to this. The first is that Adobe Flash shut down at the end of 2020. Flash Player is what many games lived on back in the day and if there wasn't active support on games that could move them to HTML 5, well, they died. Tragic, but people move on and forget about small browser games they've made, I expect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x49bl_0ii2yfVF00

(Image credit: Miniclip)

The other factor would obviously be that younger audiences just have so much more media these days. It used to be rare for a kid to have a dedicated device to access the internet but now it's commonplace. They have phones, iPads, and other gaming devices which preoccupy time more succinctly than going to places like Newgrounds, Nitrome, and well, Miniclip. And Miniclip has followed its audience to these new gaming platforms.

The blow is heavy. I miss those days, where everything was so simple. But Miniclip the company seems to be doing fairly well for itself in other areas. It's now mainly a mobile publishing company with offices all around the world. It even bought the publisher of the highly successful mobile game Subway Surfers in June of this year, so it's safe to say the brand is doing just fine. However I'll always know the name as that website I spent so many hours on as a kid. You can join me in pouring one out for Raft Wars tonight.

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first Shiny Pokemon has just been caught

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have a November 18 release date, but the first Shiny Pokemon has already been caught in the Paldea region. The game is dropping with an updated Pokedex including new Legendaries, Paldean forms, and a number of returning Pokemon as well. While many fans around the...
otakuusamagazine.com

Manga About Small Senpai with Big Assets Gets TV Anime

(lit “Story of a Small Senior in My Company”), a manga about a small senpai with some, uh, big assets is getting the anime treatment. The manga, by Saisou, has been serialized online since 2020. It currently has five collected volumes. It’s about a new office employee and his short, charming senpai.
Decider.com

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Will Be Much Less Dark (In Its Visuals, Not Its Subject Matter)

After weeks of complaints that certain scenes in House of the Dragon are too dark — not in subject matter, exactly, but more in the way of IT WAS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE THE ACTION ON SCREEN — showrunner Ryan Condal is opening up about whether the lighting choice will be used in future seasons. And it looks like there is a possibility that viewers won’t have to jam their brightness all the way up going forward. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “The visual continuity of the show is certainly something that we will look at.” According to the showrunner, it’s...
TheDailyBeast

Henry Cavill Will Return as Superman in Future DC Movies

Henry Cavill’s Superman is returning to the DC Expanded Universe, the actor announced in a video posted to his Instagram today. “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” he said. “The image you see on this post and the image you saw in Black Adam is just a very small taste of what’s to come.” Oops! Guess this post should have come with a spoiler alert, Mr. Cavill—because his appearance as Superman in Black Adam was a surprise shown during the film’s post-credits scene. Well, at least he gave us a few days to see...
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

13K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy