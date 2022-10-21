Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Fresh Broccoli and Cheddar Soup
In small volumes, the vegetable stock recipe I shared here last week has many uses, from flavoring steamed rice, risotto or beans to replacing some oil in a sauce, marinade or salad dressing. When I set aside cups of freshly made stock or defrost several frozen portions, I’m likely making soup.
click orlando
Getting Results for Dinner-- Week of 10/24/22
This week’s recipes from AboutaMom.com. Cook macaroni, according to package directions, until al dente. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water so that it stops cooking. Set aside. Mince the celery, carrots, red onion, and parsley, then toss stir into the drained and cooled macaroni. Stir in the...
thepioneerwoman.com
Roast Beef
Roast beef makes an impressive centerpiece for Christmas dinner, without the price tag of prime rib or beef tenderloin. Made with a less expensive cuts of beef—eye, top, or bottom round roasts all work well—it slices into rosy, tender medallions and serves a crowd. A pan sauce of caramelized onions, red wine and beef stock take this roast to the next level, but a pan full of mushroom gravy (link when live) pairs perfectly as well.
A Stroll Through the Garden: The benefits of turning cabbage into sauerkraut
A friend and a reader of mine asked me about sauerkraut recipes a few years ago. This is a good time of year for harvesting cabbage since I picked a few of them up last week. Personally, I have not thought of cabbage as all that exciting, except picture coleslaw, fried chicken hot out off the grill, mashed potatoes with gravy that melts in your mouth, German mustard potato salad with a little bite, hot corn bread with real butter melting all over the top the corn bread, small pieces of grilled corn on the cob that has that sweetness that a perfect cob has, and finally the most amazing apple pie made by another friend whom I miss since she passed just this year. Her pie was auctioned off and brought in over $50 once.
Delish
Soup Dumplings
I absolutely love dumplings. In all their shapes, sizes, and forms, I am a huge fan of anything packaged in a chewy or tender dough. And there’s a special place in my heart for soup dumplings. I hope I have done this recipe justice for anyone who’s up to the challenge of making the dumplings themselves at home.
mvmagazine.com
Rosemary Butter-Roasted Walnuts
To nibble with drinks or to top a salad - excellent either way. A version of these nuts appeared in an issue of Gourmet magazine many years ago in an article written by the wonderful Laurie Colwin. I remember that my mom, my sister, and pretty much everyone I knew who liked to cook adopted them as a nibble to serve with drinks. I repurposed them in my cookbook, Simple Green Suppers. These days I often use them as a savory condiment in addition to party fare. They’re especially good with blue cheese in a winter salad.
BHG
Loaded Potato Dip
All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.
Green cabbage merits your undivided attention
Owing to a hereditary compulsion to eat fresh fruit and vegetables with every meal, I occasionally find myself in a panic when the veg drawer stores have dwindled at lunch or dinner time. But lo, way in the back of the fridge sits a neglected head of green cabbage! No matter that the outer leaves look a little limp; this spherical brassica can endure forgotten for up to two months, bagged in plastic in the crisper drawer.
