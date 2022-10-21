Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Waupaca County District Attorney announces resignation
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County District Attorney Veronica Isherwood is stepping down in December, according to the governor’s office. Isherwood’s resignation is effective Dec. 17. A new district attorney will serve the remainder of Isherwood’s term, which ends in January 2025. Gov. Tony Evers is...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man on parole for homicide charged with OWI, found with loaded gun
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin deputies pulled over an erratic driver, who turned out to be on parole for First Degree Reckless Homicide, and found a loaded gun in his waistband. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, and according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, when...
Oshkosh man who stole more than $426K convicted of elder abuse
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Terry Lynn Culver, 64, of Oshkosh, has been convicted of eight class H felonies in relation to the theft of over $426,000 from a 92-year-old resident of a nursing home. The charges are the result of a joint elder abuse and tax fraud...
Beloit Police arrest man wanted in killing of 5-year-old Wisconsin girl
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, Beloit Police assisted with the apprehension of Jordan Leavy Carter, 35, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of a 5-year-old girl in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday. Police said Carter was wanted for several additional felonies. He was arrested around 4 p.m. near East Grand Avenue and […]
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Michael D. Coldren, 46, Manitowoc, possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 10/30/21, Guilty due toa no contest plea, Sentence withheld. The defendant is placed on probation to DOC for a period of two (2) years on count 1 and one (1) year on count 3. Conditions of probation: 1) Any treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process, including COMPAS and AODA; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Continue with AODA treatment; 5) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Spend thirty (30) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing December 16, 2022; 8) Spend sixty (60) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, imposed and stayed to be imposed at the agent’s discretion and by further order of the court. The court will authorize the defendant to serve the jail time in Sheboygan County Jail. The court will also permit the defendant’s probation be transferred to Sheboygan. The defendant has three (3) days sentence credit if revoked.
spmetrowire.com
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Man Sentenced for 2021 Murder
The man responsible for the killing of David Posey last year has been sentenced. Denell Logan was previously convicted of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and was sentenced to spend 35 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. Officers were called that early February morning to the area...
wearegreenbay.com
Armed robbery of Menasha home ends in altercation, investigation ongoing
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people broke into a home in Menasha armed with a bat and a crowbar. After taking several items, one suspect is in custody and one is at large. According to the Menasha Police Department, the armed robbery began around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday in the 700 block of Third Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the 700 block of Third St. that happened Saturday around 1:47 a.m. The victim told police two people broke into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar. They reportedly stole several items. A fight broke...
nbc15.com
Missing West Michigan family found safe in Stevens Point
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A family missing from Lower Michigan that was spotted in the Upper Peninsula has been found safe in Stevens Point according to the Fremont Police chief. The police department says the family was found at 11:00 a.m. Sunday in central Wisconsin. All the family members have...
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
NBC26
Menasha Police investigating armed robbery
MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
seehafernews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charges in Shawano County Attempted Homicide Case
A Menasha woman who was accused of attempting to kill her estranged husband in Shawano County has pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Tina L. McCandless was initially charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but according to her attorney, Bradley J. Jansen, she has pleaded guilty to a charge of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.
wtmj.com
Six people shot overnight near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after six men were shot and injured early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 1:22 a.m. near Hoyt and Fond Du Lac. Officials say six men were shot, with their ages ranging between 17 and 65. All of the victims were taken to the hospital where they are expected to survive.
cwbradio.com
Arizona Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Central Wisconsin
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) An Arizona man has been sentenced for his role in distributing a large amount of meth in Central Wisconsin. Levi Bagne mailed more than 20 pounds of the drug through the US Postal Service from his home near Phoenix to co-conspirators in the Wausau and Oshkosh area, who then distributed it. Investigators call him the "undisputed leader" of the drug ring, and for that he'll serve 16 years in a federal prison.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Craig Vannieuwenhoven Stabbed Wife in Back, Killing Her | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #42
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Craig Vannieuwenhoven was one of them. His release was discretionary. 42th in the...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
