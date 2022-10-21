Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Poll Hints at Large Swing
An expert told Newsweek that a "number of factors" are likely contributing to Dr. Oz gaining ground on his Democrat rival.
‘I’m deadly serious’: why film-maker Michael Moore is confident of a Democratic midterm win
The Academy-award winner has been emailing a ‘daily dose of truth’ to mobilize supporters of the party to vote in November
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law
ATLANTA (AP) – A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is underway in an Atlanta courtroom. Carrie Cwiak, an abortion provider, testified Monday that the state’s law is confusing and harmful to women’s health. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled […]
Comments / 0