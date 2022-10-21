Read full article on original website
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby.
okctalk.com
Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away ownership of the company, removes ‘burden of wealth’ from family
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The founder of Hobby Lobby says he’s giving away ownership of the Oklahoma-based company. The decision was announced in an opinion piece written for Fox News. In an editorial called, “I Choose God,” David Green says he’s walked away from the company and transferred...
kswo.com
Senior citizens fight inflation, rising electricity and prescription costs in Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Inflation is affecting consumers across the nation, including Oklahomans who are cutting costs to make ends meet. That’s according to a recent poll out of Oklahoma City. The survey from Amber Integrated shows the average prices for food and energy in Oklahoma and Texas are...
CNBC
There are only 4 U.S. cities where the average American can afford a starter home
With homeownership costs doubling since last year, the market for starter homes has become unaffordable for most buyers in all but four major U.S. cities, according to a recent study published by real estate site Point2. Those cities are:. Detroit. Tulsa, Oklahoma. Memphis, Tennessee. Oklahoma City. Starter homes are generally...
KOCO
Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
News On 6
100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years
The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
Raft of orphaned river otters gets a new lease on life after growing up at Wildcare Oklahoma
Staff at Wildcare point their efforts like this as the best possible outcomes for the animals they see.
The Poultry Site
Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says
Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
Condominium fire in Oklahoma City
Fire crews responded to a condominium fire in Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
KOCO
Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72
EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
News On 6
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKC Fire Department battles grass fire in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Fire Departments are currently on scene at a moderate grassfire in northeast Oklahoma City.
OKC Woman Recounts Moments Possible Tornado Tore Roof Off Home
A metro woman talked to News 9 Monday about a possible tornado that caused significant damage to her home in southwest Oklahoma City. The possible small tornado touched down around 8:30 a.m. near Southwest 59th Street and South Cimarron Road. After the cyclone appeared out of thin air, Sheila Owen...
KOCO
Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK
If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
ruffdraft.net
DON’T “Tell Me That It’s Over”
The Indie band, Wallows, has finally made their way to The Criterion in Oklahoma City with their newest album “Tell Me That It’s Over,” and they did not disappoint. After standing in line for over an hour and then waiting in the venue, Wallows put on one of the best concerts I’ve been to.
