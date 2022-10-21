ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, OK

okctalk.com

Restoration Hardware and Arhaus coming to OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (Oct. 24, 2022) – OKC-area native Ryan McNeill of Veritas Development today announced major project updates for OAK, the 20-acre mixed-use community coming to 5101 North Pennsylvania Avenue, just south of Nichols Hills in Oklahoma City. An unequaled retail, residential and hospitality experience is taking shape at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Nonprofit grocery store in Oklahoma City forced to close after flood

OKLAHOMA CITY — A nonprofit grocery store was forced to close after its heating unit overheated, causing its fire suppression systems to kick in and flood the store. "I was underneath it at the time, so I got hit with whatever was coming out of the heating system I don’t know what it was, but it didn’t hurt me," said Joclyn Gaines, the cashier.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

100-Year-Old Bristow Farmer Still Growing Pecans After 70 Years

The record-breaking cold snap this week destroyed pecan crops across Oklahoma. But even losing nearly all his crop, won't stop a 100-year-old farmer from doing what he loves. In the southeast corner of Creek County, just a few miles outside Bristow, sits a paradise of pecan trees on Joe Ihle's land.
BRISTOW, OK
The Poultry Site

Backyard poultry at risk of deadly disease, Oklahoma department says

Within the past few weeks, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has confirmed HPAI in backyard chickens in Tulsa and Creek counties. It has also been detected in wild waterfowl near Oklahoma City. Earlier this spring, HPAI cases were reported on a commercial poultry operation in eastern Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City is the capital of Oklahoma and is famous for its flourishing agriculture and energy industries, as well as Native American heritage. The city is also rich in cowboy culture and operating oil wells. Moreover, it’s home to one of the fastest-developing entertainment districts in the American Southwest.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker dies at age 72

EDMOND, Okla. — Former Edmond Fire Chief Dwight Maker has died, authorities announced Monday. Dwight Maker joined the Edmond Fire Department in 1972 and was named the fire chief in 1993. He served the Edmond Fire Department for 30 years before spending the next 20 years on the board of directors for the Oak Cliff Fire Protection District.
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews are responding to a crash on Interstate 235 in Oklahoma City. On Monday, first responders were on the scene of a crash on I-235 near Harrison Avenue. No injuries have been reported, officials said. At this time, the middle and left lanes are blocked and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK

If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
ruffdraft.net

DON’T “Tell Me That It’s Over”

The Indie band, Wallows, has finally made their way to The Criterion in Oklahoma City with their newest album “Tell Me That It’s Over,” and they did not disappoint. After standing in line for over an hour and then waiting in the venue, Wallows put on one of the best concerts I’ve been to.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

