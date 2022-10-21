ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andalusia, AL

wtvy.com

Biking accident injures McCraney murder trial prosecutor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery suffered serious injuries when an 18-wheeler struck him during a biking event in Montgomery on Saturday. Emery’s condition initially described as life-threatening was upgraded to non-life-threatening injuries, according to an official city of Montgomery statement. The accident occurred along...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Atmore man caught in burglary attempt on game cameras

Jackson Stallworth, 63, of Atmore was arrested during a burglary in progress on Oct. 17 after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to the Atmore police department. Prior to the arrest, officers were notified that Stallworth was blacked out in his vehicle in an adjacent cotton field,...
ATMORE, AL
WSFA

Suspect sought in fatal Andalusia shooting

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, police responded to Foxwood Village, an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Foxwood Drive around 9:15 p.m. There, they found a male victim inside a vehicle with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
ANDALUSIA, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County man drives over the Geneva Levee

A high speed police chase Saturday night landed one in the Geneva County Jail when the vehicle driven by the suspect went over the levee, in Geneva. The chase started in Florala, in Covington County, with law enforcement chasing the person into Geneva County, ultimately ending in Geneva. Sheriff Tony...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Officers justified in returning fire at robbery suspect in I-10 pursuit

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County sheriff’s deputies who shot a robbery suspect in June have been cleared. The State Attorney’s Office said the deputies acted reasonably when they shot Dallas Francis on June 19. Francis and his girlfriend were suspected of robbing the Miramar Beach Circle-K convenience store the day before. When deputies […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
CBS 42

Police: Alabama homeowners notice man mid-robbery on game cameras

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Atmore man was arrested during a burglary in progress after homeowners noticed the man on their game cameras, according to Atmore police officers.  Jackson Stallworth, 63, was charged with possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and criminal trespass Third Degree.  On Oct. 17, Atmore police officers responded to the 200 […]
ATMORE, AL
WSFA

Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
GENEVA, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an armed robbery on Mobile Highway. According to officials, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. Friday about an armed robbery of an individual. The call was on the 3000 block of Mobile Highway, near North X Street. A man allegedly […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Man found dead in Molino, shot multiple times

MOLINO, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said their deputies are investigating a homicide on Cedartown Road in Molino. According to officials, a person called the police when they thought a bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run just after 5:40 p.m. Troopers were already on the scene when deputies arrived. After […]
MOLINO, FL
wdhn.com

Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash

GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Two arrested, one at large in connection with early week Geneva robbery

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two arrests were made after a search warrant was issued in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery in Geneva earlier this week. According to information released by Geneva Police on Friday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 300 block of East Promenade Avenue. Two victims reported that two black males entered the residence, robbed them at gunpoint, and fired a gunshot into their furniture after one of the victims attempted to grab a gun. The suspect then fled the scene after taking an undisclosed amount of cash.
GENEVA, AL
niceville.com

Firearm found near human skeletal remains in Miramar Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla.— The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says a firearm was found near human skeletal remains discovered Thursday in a heavily wooded area in Miramar Beach. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), while conducting an extensive search, a firearm was located within close proximity to the remains. The scene was preserved overnight, and additional grid searches were completed Friday morning, the WCSO said.
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Oct. 18. The investigation started after deputies were called to the 1100 block of Patton Drive, near Elizabeth Street, where they discovered a man who was dead. Deputies said the man’s wounds were significant. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WSFA

I-65NB blocked in Butler County after multi-vehicle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 134 mile marker in Butler County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said the wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. Friday. Troopers are on the scene providing traffic control. No further...
WEAR

38-year-old man stabbed to death in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was stabbed to death in Escambia County Sunday night. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, deputies located the man in the 2900-block of W Cross Street with two stab wounds -- one to the chest and another to the abdomen.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Andalusia Star News

CCSO arrests two suspects after Thursday morning search warrant

The Covington County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics unit, along with assistance from other law enforcement agencies, executed a search warrant at a residence located on Deer Run Road Thursday morning. Zachary Blake Walden, 42, and Lisa Ann Jordan, 61, were both taken into custody following the search warrant. Assisting the...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
thepulsepensacola.com

Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosts “Black Tie & Boots” Gala

On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation hosted the 1st Annual Engagement Awards at the Black Tie & Boots event. The gala is hosted annually to honor supporters of the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to supporting the mission and employees of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office by strengthening the bond between the Sheriff’s Office and the community that it serves. Funds raised by the Escambia County Sheriff Foundation do not replace tax dollars and are instead utilized to complement the funding received directly by the Sheriff’s Office.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

