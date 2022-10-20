I just found out that Chas made her debut twenty years ago around the time of them celebrating the thirtieth anniverary of the soap. I dont really remember much about her debut in Emmerdale but i know she was some stripper who turned up. Was she a better character back then and was she much nicer and less vile to people as characters do often change a lot when they get older and not just down to their appearance.

1 DAY AGO