The Liz Truss lettuce was projected onto the Houses of Parliament on the eve of the prime minister’s resignation on Thursday, 20 October.Originally set up in a viral YouTube stream by the Daily Star to see which would last the longest, the lettuce or Ms Truss, the vegetable in a wig was beamed onto Westminster just hours after the PM made her announcement.Ms Truss will be the the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with 45 days in office.The lettuce had a shelf life of 10 days.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignationLiz Truss claims she is ‘not a quitter’ before quitting as PM the next day'Tip of the iceberg': Lettuce that outlived Truss premiership makes victory speech

3 DAYS AGO